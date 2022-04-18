A good friend posted on her social media page a few days ago that she was heartbroken because a young man she had gotten to know had taken his own life.
This young man was one of many who have felt the desperate need to be relieved of the seemingly overwhelming pain they are being forced to endure. These tortured souls want peace.
Suicide is a public health issue that in some way has affected each of us. We all know a loved one, friend, or the family member or friend of someone we know who has taken his or her own life. Each case is a complex situation without a single cause.
According to the PEW Research Center, approximately 47,000 people die from suicide each year, and it was the 12th leading cause of death in 2020. There was a surge in 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in lockdowns, job losses, shortages and a failing economy.
Suicide rates among the younger population are disturbing. When we look at the state of our world, it is no surprise why these rates are high. Young people who have not experienced the hardships of life often feel alone, hopeless, and helpless to fix problems and create the utopia they crave.
In a New York Times Magazine article from February of this year, author David Marchese noted that Dr. Laurie Santos of Yale University said anxiety was “destroying her students.” He went on to add that it was painful to see so many bright young adults and adults desperately looking for something they’ve lost or, worse yet, longing for something they never had.
Often, but not always, the risk of suicide can be reduced when family, friends and health professionals can work together to help those in distress. In a recent address, religious leader Jeffrey R. Holland said, “We must commit ourselves fully to that gift of life and run to the aid of those who are at risk of giving up this sacred gift.”
As family members, friends, educators, managers, and co-workers, we can watch for warning signs of those around us. Some things to watch for are anxiety, depression, despair, and any signs of self-harm. Each of us can listen and offer help as best we can as appropriate.
We must be mindful, however, that suicide is not always preventable. When we lose someone we love, we are left with heartache and sadness, and often left with unanswered questions that can seem unbearable.
For those who may be struggling, regardless of your difficulties, suicide is not the answer. In a dark and dismal world so in need of light, get help and brighten your light for others.
Help is available. If you, or someone you know, is considering suicide or you see warning signs, do not hesitate to reach out for help. Speak with someone – a teacher, a friend, a healthcare professional, anyone.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a U.S. based suicide prevention network offering service 24-hours a day. Call their hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) and speak with trained counselors who can assist and direct you to the nearest crisis center in your area.
Don’t make a dark world even darker, but instead be the light and the change that is needed. Always remember that someone loves and needs you, and together you can succeed.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
