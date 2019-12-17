We are a week away from Christmas. Our local Christmas parade was last weekend, and it was probably one of the best I had seen in several years. Thousands of area residents packed the streets to watch all the floats, bands and other entries for a great night of laughter, fun and fellowship.
The theme of this year’s parade was "Whoville," based on the mythical community from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss. Many groups and organizations went all out with their decorations, complete with the Grinch himself.
The Grinch was always one of my favorite Christmas shows growing up, and I still to this day enjoy it. In the story, the Grinch was a grumpy creature that lived alone away from the main town. He complained that he had put up with Christmas for 53 years (which was how old Dr. Seuss was when he wrote the story) and hated the Whos, the residents of Whoville. He had the idea to stop Christmas by stealing all of their presents, trees and decorations.
However, on Christmas morning, the Whos still sang and showed appreciation for one another and celebrated the true meaning of Christmas, despite not having any presents. That, in turn, made the Grinch reconsider his ways, and he brought back everything he had taken and made restitution. The Whos welcomed him into the community and even allowed him to “carve the roast beast” at the feast. While it was an honor to be the one who carved the main entrée, what the Grinch was really doing was serving the people of the community he earlier had despised.
When it comes to many things in our world, I often think how we can stop being a Grinch that spreads darkness, despair and hopelessness, but instead become a light shining forth in the darkness. Like the Grinch, we can do this by service to others.
There are many people and organizations in our community that would welcome a smile and a helping hand. You can do this without simply throwing money at an individual or organization. While donations are nice, there is never enough.
Instead, consider providing a service. For example, you could write an anonymous note to your teacher, boss or co-worker and let them know something good you have noticed about them. Visit a small business and get to know the owner, then consider leaving them a positive review online. If you are lucky enough to still have your parents living, call them and tell them how much you love and appreciate them.
If you know a single parent, invite their children over (if it would be appropriate) and give the parent some rest. If you know an elderly person who has difficulty getting around, offer to do their shopping for them. Volunteer to do service work for one of our many local community organizations. You can also simply make a day to be a “gratitude day” and simply smile and show appreciation to those you come in contact with throughout the day.
Many of us will probably find that as we serve others, we can lighten our own burdens and enjoy this Christmas season, realizing it is more than simply buying gifts, decorating and making to the long list of events you are expected to attend. Doing these things often makes us so exhausted we miss the true meaning of the holiday.
Christmas is supposed to be more about being thankful and giving instead of receiving. Like the Grinch, maybe, just maybe, we can find out that Christmas means just a little bit more.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
