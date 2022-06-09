Many of us who live in Tahlequah know someone who first came to town for a short visit, fell in love with our community, went home and immediately started making plans to move here permanently. Sometimes it doesn't even take that long.
I used to work with a person who was on a cross-country driving vacation and randomly decided to take a detour from Interstate 40. They ended up driving through Tahlequah, went home to Las Vegas, and moved here permanently about six months later. It's not a stretch to say Tahlequah is where everyone wants to live; they just don't know it yet.
Summer is "visit Tahlequah" season. We have several events planned for the next few weeks that will expose our community to individuals who may have never been here before. There's only one opportunity to make a good first impression. History tells us Tahlequah is good at "first dates."
The Oklahoma Main Street Center is holding a workshop on Upper Floor Housing in Tahlequah, June 8-9. This will bring over 30 Main Street directors from all over Oklahoma, as well as state and national Main Street staff, to Tahlequah. In addition to discussing the importance of upper-floor housing in historic commercial districts, tax credits, small-scale rehabilitations, and building codes, these individuals will be exploring our community and sampling our great food and entertainment opportunities.
Before the Main Streeters leave town, bicyclists with Oklahoma Freewheel will begin to arrive. This group of approximately 350 cyclists and their support teams will be in Tahlequah, June 9-10. Most will be camping overnight in Norris Park. For those unfamiliar with Freewheel, this will be the 43rd week-long bike tour across the state of Oklahoma. Each year, the route is different, visiting Oklahoma communities as the group rides border to border, exploring back roads and experiencing our state as few have the opportunity to do.
There are many groups and individuals who will spend time in Tahlequah over the next few months. The Cherokee National Holiday is planning to be fully in-person again this year. Those crowds will greatly eclipse Red Fern. The National Spyder Riders have already booked over 82 rooms for a three day Jamboree event next fall. This group includes riders from many different states. After last year's Jamboree, four couples chose Tahlequah as their permanent residence because they were so impressed with the beauty of the area and the friendliness of the people who live here.
Some amongst us grouse about increased traffic. They grumble about more people in our stores and at our attractions. Finders keepers! I found Tahlequah and never want to share!
The person you nod to at the grocery store or sit next to at NSU's Playhouse might just be your next new neighbor. They might be the newest member of your church or volunteer at your local charity. Diversity makes Tahlequah the community we love. A smile or a nod costs you nothing and may buy so much for someone else.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
