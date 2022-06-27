COLUMN: Thomas makes intentions known on 'correcting errors'

The Supreme Court finally issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In it, a 6-3 majority overturned two previous abortion-related court decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The new ruling now makes it possible for states to pass laws banning abortions. Some have already done so in anticipation of the ruling, and those laws will go into effect at various times over the next few weeks.
Justice Clarence Thomas did not join the majority opinion, instead writing his own concurring opinion. Thomas included this statement in his opinion: “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
This is a brazen admission of his intent to vote in favor of cases that undermine, or even outright eliminate, the privacy protections those cases provide. One gets the feeling that Thomas took the step of issuing a separate opinion to have an opportunity to write those words down.
Justice Samuel Alito tried to take some of the edge off Thomas’ words by denying that the Dobbs decision was in any way related to anything outside the subject of abortions. But Alito’s efforts do little to assuage the fears of those who are aware that termination of pregnancies is not the only issue connected to substantive due process.
After all, three of the five other members of the Dobbs majority had provided assurances to the U.S. Senate that they were averse to overturning precedent and would not work to overturn Roe. Put simply, they lied during their confirmation hearings. It is not hard to believe they would make rulings contrary to expectations or their own unambiguous statements again.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion on abortion, or the other social issues that arise from cases like Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell, they should be aware that the right to privacy is vulnerable. Whether you agree or disagree with the majority in Dobbs, it is possible that other legal safeguards against government intrusion into private lives will also be targeted. Under normal circumstances, it might seem alarmist to make the claim, but Clarence Thomas let the cat out of the bag.
The Supreme Court’s minority sees the problem clearly. One part of their opinion reads, "No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work. The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone. To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation."
Nowhere in the Constitution is the word “privacy” mentioned. The authors of the Bill of Rights wanted to ensure that something tantamount to it was constitutionally established and guaranteed. The Supreme Court of the United States has repeatedly enshrined it numerous opinions. Americans have come to take the right for granted, probably even assuming it was explicitly mentioned in the nation’s supreme law. But it is not.
That is why Justice Thomas’ words are so alarming. He itemizes privacy rights he thinks ought to go away. Given the lack of truthfulness of Justices Kavanaugh, Coney-Barrett, and Gorsuch in their confirmation hearings, it is not hard to imagine Thomas thinking he would have their support in trying to make his wish list a reality.
Abortion is a salient topic among the American public, generating passion on each side of the issue. That passion sometimes prevents recognition that other rights might be at stake. Justice Thomas has made his intentions plain.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
