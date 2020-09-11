I don't think I have to tell any of you that Old Slewfoot is at it again. Most of you knew that - especially if you're a member of a faith congregation that's squinting up at the sky, awaiting the Second Coming - which will arrive at any moment.
As a Catholic, I don't take seriously the vengeance-stoked image of a bunch of Christians lounging around on puffy clouds, guffawing as the sinners below get what's coming to them. I do think that at least metaphorically, the "old" world will eventually pass away to usher in a new one, and I can't say I'll be too sorry to see the old one go. I won't bother explaining my vision of "heaven," because although I'll accept all the prayers I can get, I don't want death threats from those who take the "pearly gates" metaphor literally. Sorry, but I don't think that's the kind of "riches" Christ had in mind when he suggested storing them up in heaven.
But back to he of the pointy tail, horns and red skin, and who sports a trident. His sign keeps popping up here and there. Maybe it's coincidence, and maybe not. But the frequency of happenstance gives even non-believers pause. And I'm talking about more than just the building Jared Kushner supposedly owns in Manhattan, a structure with the address of 666 Fifth Ave. If President Trump plans to test his theory that he could shoot someone on that street and get away with it, he would probably be more assured of success of he did it in front of that building.
I don't write many checks, nor do I carry cash, as can be attested to by co-workers from whom I've mooched coins for the soda pop machine once I run out of coffee. But when I did write drafts, I couldn't seem to stop myself from caving in to superstition. Some people refuse to walk under ladders, carry open umbrellas indoors, or step on sidewalk cracks. I don't write checks with three consecutive 6's. Years ago, at a local store, the cashier rang up my items, raised an eyebrow and intoned ominously, "That'll be six dollars and sixty-six cents." I scrawled out a check for $6.67, told her to keep the change, and left as quickly as I could before word spread about the older woman wearing bling on her shirt.
A week or so ago, our assistant editor, Sheri Gourd, was looking at the analytics that indicate how many "hits" stories get online. She commented that for the second time in as many days, the number "666" came across for one of the stories. That seemed peculiar enough, but then I checked the "star rewards" on my Starbucks app. And there, screaming out at me like a tornado siren on a balmy April evening in the Sooner state, was my star count: 666. I almost texted my husband, who works in Tulsa, to order him to nearest Starbucks to buy something - anything - or even to burn some stars on an iced tea. I discarded the latter thought, since eventually, more stars would be added, and if the total hit 666 again, that would be too weird to pass off as mere coincidence.
To make matters worse, Halloween is just around the corner. As practically everyone knows, that's my favorite holiday - not because I lean toward all things evil, but because I like the thrill of a spook house. It gives me the same "safe" type of adrenaline rush I get from roller coasters. I'm well aware I have few friends who will still board coasters. I'm not sure whether they're afraid they'll spray the remains of a recently consumed turkey leg onto bystanders as they disembark, or whether they suspect the contraption might fly off the track during a 300-foot drop. At least death would happen more quickly than with a plane crash. In a plummet to the ground from 36,000 feet, you have a lot of time to think. An eternity, in fact.
It's become clear the pandemic will ruin my usual spooky excursions to amusement parks. Sure, I can ride the coasters, but nothing with fangs, bulging eyes and bad breath will jump out at me from around the corners. It just won't be the same. The only "normal" thing will be the inevitable candy sales at the stores. I suspect local children will still trick-or-treat this year, albeit with the "scary" mask and the one covering the face and nose to deflect the germs of the kindly old lady passing out miniature Butterfingers from her front porch.
We probably won't get to see the drunken sot staggering along Bluff Avenue. I noticed him last year, and three or four years ago, this time of year. He has a green T-shirt that says "666." A friend joked that if he appeared this year, he would on his NSU RiverHawks face mask, leap from his vehicle, tackle the guy, and pick through his hair to see if he has a suspicious tattoo. I think the friend has seen "The Omen" one too many times.
Actually, I just remembered: There's one more tradition to which I can cling. I can send a photo of Pennywise the Clown to my son, which I do every year on Halloween. As I said last week, I'm not coulrophobic, but he is.
