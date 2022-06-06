COLUMN: Thoughts, prayers, policy, change all needed

Several tragedies have been heavily in the news recently, including in Tulsa, where a surgery patient was in continual pain and murdered his surgeon, another doctor, and two others before taking his own life.
No one who has any decency wants these events to happen and cheers when they do occur. Like other parents and grandparents, my heart not only ached, but actually wrenched, to see what was done at the elementary school in Uvalde. Like others, I was appalled, disgusted and angry with the local law enforcement officers who, when they didn’t want to intervene during the crime, would not allow parents, grandparents and well-meaning citizens who have gone through rigorous background checks and training to intervene on their behalf.
Two things always quickly follow these horrific events: 1. Copycats come out in droves and create even more terror and mayhem in some sick hope of getting their names known, and 2. Liberal politicians and others begin screeching about the need for more gun control.
Like other good and thoughtful expressions, the term of someone being in a person’s “thoughts and prayers” is a way of expressing sympathy when one really doesn’t know what to say. Lately, that sympathetic expression has been mocked by many who can’t let a tragic event go to waste without pushing some extreme political agenda they can’t get through the support of most American voters.
This week, I saw many social media posts that had the words “thoughts and prayers” marked through and replaced with the words “policy and change.” These posts were meant to mock those who want to express sympathy and instead demand their agenda of removing Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.
Upon reflection, I concluded that yes, policies and changes are needed to get this country back on track of being the nation America should always have been. I had a liberal friend ask me what could be done to stop these events from happening. My answer back to him was that several things could be done.
First, we need to find the common denominator in these events, and it is not the AR-15 rifle. Many, like the mass murders at schools and the Tulsa hospital, deal with mental health, bullying, and the uncaring nature of society today. Another is that most of these incidents occur at so-called “safe zones” and “no-gun zones” – places where a criminal knows he will not have much pushback until his deeds are done. These are two policies where change is needed.
Second, it is imperative that society begin demanding that laws in place that could actually curtail and even stop many of these events be enforced before adding more restrictions on the law-abiding. If a law is not going to be enforced, there is no reason for it. The court system, judges, district attorneys, law enforcement and politicians often cave to the pressure of the person, the entity, or the family of the alleged criminal. People need to be taught responsibility and that there are consequences for their actions.
Third, regardless of your religious faith or denomination, it is important to put God, love and kindness back into our everyday lives. All religious faiths around the world, regardless of the deity addressed in prayers, promote love and kindness. These tragedies were far less common when God was in our everyday lives.
There are many more things that could be done, and each of those should be discussed in-depth at varying levels of government and in society. However, one thing holds true: Policy and change is needed, but so are thoughts and prayers.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
