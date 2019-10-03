On Sept. 23, young activist Greta Thunberg addressed the Climate Action Summit in the U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters. President Donald Trump made an appearance at the summit, albeit a brief one, and sat in on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech during which she talked about going the coal-free route.
Trump did an about face, and made it clear as to what his priorities were that day as he maneuvered to maintain his base by homing in on religious persecution. Remember the white evangelicals are the first ones to defend Trump no matter what, and they are the first to forgive Trump for his behavior. Trump's "blow by" of the climate summit is par for the course for his White House, so was it really a surprise that the president chose this particular course of action?
Trump has denounced former President Barack Obama's "relentless war" on U.S. energy, yet Trump's track record as president in terms of the environment paint the picture of one of the most anti-environmental administrations to ever inhabit the White House. Trump has taken credit for pollution reductions that occurred during previous administrations, and again this is par for the course for the Trump White House.
According to the Rhodium Group, an independent research group, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions increased by as much as 2.5 percent last year, while efforts to lessen carbon pollution by the utility industry slowed in 2018. Trump has said, "From day one, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America has among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet," yet according to an Associated Press analysis of EPA data, there has been a 15 percent increase in the number of high air pollution days in the two years of the Trump administration, as compared with the last four years of the Obama administration.
Trump's speech regarding clean air and water is akin to the way Mark Twain once described industrial America by referring to the era as the "Gilded Age." Twain and author Charles Dudley were arguing that the quality of American government left much to be desired in the post-Civil War period. What we have, in other words, are serious environmental concerns that have been masked by a thin gold gilding, and the gilding in this case is Trump's "clean air and clean water" speech.
Under this gild, there are numerous examples of environmental regulatory rollbacks, not to mention a president who claims that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's Green New Deal resolution would cost $93 trillion, while Politico reported that figure was produced by a conservative think tank. And even former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin said it is impossible to know just how much the Green New Deal would cost.
I think it is very disconcerting when we have, just looming over the horizon, a rewrite of the Waters of the U.S. rule, which will reduce the number of streams, bogs, marshes, and creeks subject to federal pollution protections. The EPA has stated that half of the country's rivers and streams are in "poor biological condition." And then there is the rollback of greenhouse gas pollution standards regarding new automobiles whose model year number will be 2021.
There is also the issue of federal power versus state authority in terms of regulatory measures, and considering that many states have limited authority to regulate more stringently than the federal government, Greta Thunberg's impassioned and well-deserved dressing down of leaders at the U.N. was on target. To quote Ms. Thunberg, Mr. Trump, "How dare you!"
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.