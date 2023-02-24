COLUMN: TikTok is full of hazards; just look at the dishwasher

The dishwasher wasn't happy. It was screaming error 15 in red blinking lights and making a hissing noise.
Announcing his Saturday was going to be spent working in the shop, doing something - maybe he told me and I forgot, or choose not to listen to the 15 minute explanation on how he was going to weld together the piece I broke off my windmill - I was hesitant to break the news of yet another appliance making weird sounds. Usually it's either the car or the washer, both of which have chosen not to make the nagging noise when he's standing there waiting for it to happen.
More times than not, whatever is broken, I've either tried to fix it myself or have used it incorrectly. I can be the bigger person here and admit I can, and will, break things, but at least give me the benefit of the doubt.
The noise and flashing error light was freaking me out, and he still hadn't come inside to hear it, so I googled, "Why is my dishwasher flashing error 15," and it said to immediately turn the water off as this was the code to shutdown the dishwasher because it was going to overflow.
Do I dare turn the knob I think is the water shutoff? I thought I had unplugged the dishwasher, but it continued making the hissing noise - it was the garbage disposal plug. By the time he finally decided to check on my issue for the day, I had his fancy dancy head light on and was trying to unscrew the bottom plate of the dishwasher. To say that didn't go over well is an understatement.
We went through the typical line up of questions as to how I may have broken yet another appliance; no, I am not using new dishwasher soap; no, I didn't overload it with dirty dishes; no I didn't stop it mid-cycle;no, I haven't touched anything on the inside of the dishwasher - oh shoot - wait a minute.
TikTok made me do it. I was watching helpful hints on cleaning, and the lady was showing how filthy the filter in the bottom of the dishwasher was. I had no idea I was supposed to clean the thing. I had pulled the filter out several weeks ago and sure enough, it was gross. After cleaning it I put it back in the place I found it but failed to secure it into place. There's even arrows showing how to lock it in - I guess I missed that step.
With the filter not doing it's job correctly, even though it was sparkling clean, eventually the dishwasher shut itself down so it could be aligned properly for drainage. Who knew?
After successfully repairing the dishwasher, he suggested I not take suggestions on cleaning appliances from social media. Good idea, I said, while scrolling through TikTok on how to remove stains from the floor of the dishwasher. You can feel sorry for my guy. I do.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.