It is almost the beginning of the end of the 2020 vote-a-thon. Looking back on this wild ride, some choppy waters have consisted of not just mixed metaphors, but also crazy misinformation often unwittingly spread by individuals who failed to confirm the truth and veracity of the information they passed along.
Outrageous claims flew fast and furious, and have been batted down almost as fast. Always, right before the vote closes, the shock jocks and spin doctors lob their election eve bombs to try and land a punch with voters before the target of false claims can respond. It would be interesting to know if last-minute smear campaigns actually shift election outcomes. We don’t have a protection in place for voter’s remorse when losers are defeated by undeserved smears or winners are swept into office based on sensational claims against fellow candidates.
Fans of "The X Files" will remember the TV show’s line, “The truth is out there.” And the truth is out there, so no one should be accidentally peddling lies or unproven conspiracy theories. Facebook alerts writers who are posting factually incorrect information that has been researched and debunked. But it still only takes an affirmative click to share a lie.
Trevor Brown at Oklahoma Watch has analyzed where false information was originating and how to know what is truthful. Some 85 false, misleading or inaccurate posts were shared and reshared 2,700 times from otherwise trusted Oklahoma sources, such as sitting lawmakers, candidates for public office, and state or local political parties. Readers can find the research at Oklahoma Watch online. It names names and gives specific examples of outlandish claims.
Politifact.com is a Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking source for watchdog journalism and social media users. Factcheck.org and its sister site, Flackcheck.org, analyzes "Patterns of Deception" to help people note six kinds of intentional or unintentional manipulation:
• Sometimes the process about how things work is misportrayed. One example is when Markwayne Mullin told attendees at the Adair State Park Farm Bureau picnic that if he is elected, on day one, he’d get rid of Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reed.
• Sometimes the language is vague or misleading.
• Sometimes we just see the tip of the iceberg and don’t get the rest of the story.
• There is a whole election season brain science art in using TV commercials and postcard visuals portraying the opposition as creepy, scary, foreboding and ugly. These carefully crafted but misleading audio and visual cues reach the viewer on a subconscious level.
• False logic leads people to accept or reject someone through guilt by association, implying false choices, and conspiracy theories. The word "cabal" is an example of how opinion influencers attempt to implicate someone without proof, based on association.
• Hypocritical attacks have been the ever-present theme of presidential election 2020. Ivanka’s use of an insecure server is just like what Hillary did. Hunter’s Ukrainian board seat neutralizes Ivanka’s Chinese patents.
Today’s article is written without knowing the outcome of Tuesday’s election. But one thing is for sure: We’re all happy to see the end of the campaign season’s barrage of contentious misinformation. May election 2020 be a turning point for, in the words of Al Franken, “lies and the lying liars who tell them.”
Perhaps the close of voting will dampen the wildfires of nasty, hurtful attacks on the integrity of public servants we will have chosen to lead us forward, but they’ll undoubtedly be rekindled for use in the next campaign. We can speak truth to power, though. May the next 10 weeks be a season of calm, and may truth guide us forward.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
