COLUMN: Time to get back to the basics

Either it's a cycle we have to endure to get right-side up, or maybe we've gotten too big for our britches.
I'll admit there are plenty of things I do and purchase that aren't necessary, practical, or needed, and while doing some quality time mowing, I think I've come up with an answer - for me, anyway.
I love to mow, as it's mindless work, which then allows me to try and solve world concerns. Maybe I'm trying to make life more complicated than it needs to be. I feel less stressed when I'm doing things the old-fashioned way, and maybe, just maybe, society will, in the end, find the answer to our economic woes by turning back the clock and adapting some of the lifestyles of our parents and grandparents.
I would rather hoe the entire garden than use the tiller. It's slower and harder to do, but more gratifying when it's done. I would rather spend hours in the sun pulling weeds, picking vegetables, and swatting away flies than to just show up at the grocery store and bag a couple.
I know the government's goal is for us to spend money and jump-start the economy, and I'm all for that. The only problem is, spending money - especially in large sums - can cause extra stress for those who count change to buy lunch or a cup of coffee.
My van has nearly 200,000 miles on it, and it shows. I love driving it because I don't freak out when a bag full of Goldfish falls on the floor and then gets trampled when the grandkids pile out. Hitting a curb - which is usually a daily event for me - or pulling up too far when parking and scraping the front end, doesn't stress me out because it's not a brand-new vehicle. While sitting at a stop sign, I glanced up and caught a glimpse of the approaching horse and buggy team, which takes people on tours around the town square. The driver, relaxed as can be with the reins in one hand, was driving at a slow, steady pace. No worries about gas mileage, getting a ticket for speeding, or fussing with the air conditioning. Would we be a happier nation spending more time scooping poop than pumping gas?
We can thank the pandemic for subtle shifts in our lifestyle, which may help us through this economic mess we're in. Working from home, planting gardens, and realizing we can entertain ourselves without spending a dime will hopefully help the pocketbook.
Instead of taking the grandkids out for entertainment, they seem to be just as excited to build a fort with cardboard boxes, or run through the sprinkler playing tag. Kids can find fun without technology if the electronics are put away. It's time to get back to the basics, and even though buying the pre-made dough helps me get to my goal quicker, I'm doing my part and making chocolate chip cookies from scratch.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
