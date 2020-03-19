What a difference a week makes! Life is very different today than it was just a few days ago, and things continue to change. It's easy to feel that the world is spinning out of control.
My extrovert friends are highly anxious about the thought of possibly being quarantined. Just the idea of social distancing makes them sweat. We are a go-go society. Aren't we lucky we have technology available today? Distance doesn't have to mean isolation. We have the ability to connect with our family, friends and co-workers all day, every day, if we want.
For instance, if you and your gang love to get together for Taco Tuesday each week there's a way to make that happen remotely. You can set up a video-conferencing session and share the access code as you like. Each member picks up his or her own lunch from a carry-out restaurant and is home in time to log in. It may not be the same, but you still get to see smiles, have fun conversation and enjoy your lunch.
The same theory holds true for your Wednesday night Bible study or your monthly book club. Businesses are used to meetings like this. There are a number of good video conferencing services out on the internet that can be used with some limits (either number of participants or time) for free. Check out Zoom, Slack and Skype. Microsoft and Google are offering free licenses to their meeting and collaboration tools during the outbreak.
Of course, if you don't have to see each other, there are telephone conference services. A Google search will turn up lots of options like FreeConferenceCall.com and GoToMeeting.com. Your meeting gets scheduled and you are given a phone number and access code for your participants to use. You'll have to email or text those numbers to your group. Bingo! Two opportunities to communicate in one.
Stepping it back on the technology chain, our cell phones all have conference calling capabilities for smaller group conversations. Perfect to fill in for that weekly outing with your best friends or to chat with your sisters. And then, those of us of a certain age remember a time when the best technology out there was a simple phone call. I can promise you that your parent is still going to interpret a daily phone call as a strong, "I love you!"
Looking at posts from some countries that are ahead of us on this trip, outdoors hasn't been canceled. Some neighbors have set a daily time to sit in a lawn chair on their driveway or balcony so they can wave at each other and shout across the street.
It takes effort and planning, but even if you don't leave your own property for the next month, your relationships can continue and strengthen. You get to choose how your separation period goes. You are strong, resilient and creative. This is the time to use those skills to the max.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
