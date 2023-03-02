COLUMN: Title 42 policy not working at border

The federal Title 42 health policy cannot forever cover up decades of failure regarding the southern border. The provision will eventually end and there is no way several thousand migrants waiting at the border will just go back.
A group of Republican states did convince the Supreme Court to delay the termination of Title 42. The Supreme Court is simply delaying the inevitable by keeping Title 42 in place, with the high court to rule on the matter of whether this Republican coalition of states can challenge the lower court's ruling that ordered the Biden Administration to lift Title 42.
Congress has been failing on immigration reform, as well as border enforcement, for decades. Republicans tend to view the southern border crisis as a law-and-order issue only. The fact is that what is happening at the southern border is a humanitarian crisis as well.
The roots of what is happening can be found in Donald Trump's tenure as president. The flow of migrants at the border increased during Trump's last months in office, and his administration's Title 42 policy demonstrated the futility of declaring war on asylum seekers. And while a crackdown on migration does reduce the flow of people at the southern border, those numbers of migrants will re-emerge as long as the root causes are not addressed.
The Biden Administration faces the challenge of dealing with the reality of child and family migration, and during the Trump years that administration's focus was on cruel and ineffective deterrence measures, instead of adapting to the reality of the crisis. The Department of Homeland Security should ramp up its ability to process asylum seekers so migrants are not attempting to scale walls, drown in the Rio Grande River or seek out smugglers to cross the border.
Under the Biden White House, DHS has been building and repurposing facilities while hiring staff. But this is not enough. Trump's policies closed the asylum system, and what is needed are timeline policies.
And while immigrants do not have the luxury of deciding when to exit their home country, it is vital that these people know when they can be admitted into the United States. Those who have been waiting in Mexico need to be able to plan accordingly regarding their asylum claims. And that these claims of asylum will be respected either during the initial phase or in a renewal situation.
In an era of backlogs and DHS dysfunction with the danger of misinformation coming from smugglers who give migrants false information about U.S. policy, the asylum process needs an overhaul. Within the past decade, a good portion of migrants at the southern border are not people attempting to avoid detection. A huge number of them are seeking protection or are trying to reunite with their families. In 2019, over half of the migrants taken into custody by agents were children and families. They were not members of MS-13, which Trump used as a conservative talking point for the MAGA base.
Currently, there is no orderly method of seeking asylum in the U.S. except for the small number of individuals processed at ports of entry. This is why so many are coming through the border without detection, such as in the case of smuggling.
And migrants do travel undetected to border towns to check in with Mexico's asylum agency while being at risk for assault, kidnapping, and robbery. Humanitarian groups have sounded the alarm about the border crisis for years. And the federal government has not responded adequately enough.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.