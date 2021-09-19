COLUMN: To heal and flourish, North Tulsa needs community hope, development vision

The energy and excitement surrounding the 100-year centennial commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre brought on a renewed hope for change and development. As the camera turned off and the events ended, the national spotlight was removed from the Greenwood District in North Tulsa. After all the concerts, dancing, vendors, food trucks, and buzz died down, the hopes of so many people may have died as well.
We have to remember that progress takes time, and if you want change, you have to be the change. We, as a community, cannot think blaming others for things that happened 100 years ago will continue to work, because history shows it does not. The Tulsa city government has not shown interest in owning the events that took place during the massacre, and it has not made an effort to heal the community from what happened and what continues to happen to its residents.
They must implement strategies that develop areas in need. You cannot purchase something that isn't for sale, and most of the Greenwood District is not for sale. But that does not keep interested community members from purchasing property that is for sale and developing them to improve the community. In North Tulsa, there are many boarded-up buildings and houses that are just waiting for those in the community to bring them back to life. Greenwood should also not be Tulsa's only focus. By focusing on a shiny object, it is easy to miss the larger treasure, which is North Tulsa.
The internal politics within North Tulsa can hinder the advancement of the community because many complain no development has been done, but they have not, nor will they, take the opportunity to develop it themselves. It will take action to develop a blighted area, and if the community is not careful, they will see others from outside the community find more value than they do and develop the community with their own vision.
Invest in your community and see it flourish.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
