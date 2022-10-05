COLUMN: Today’s climate is extremely atypical

In a time where hundreds of election deniers are running for public office, against that backdrop is Donald Trump who continues to align himself with the insurrectionists who are currently in custody.
You would think an individual who has legal walls closing in on him from different fronts, would want to distance himself from those who took part in the Jan. 6 coup in 2021. Rep. Louie Gohmert presented an American flag as a gift to a Jan. 6 rioter who was just released from federal prison.
Trump called Ashley Babbitt's mother, who was attending a rally in support of jailed insurrectionists, and disparaged the Capitol Police officer who did his duty protecting the Congressmen and Congresswomen who were on the other side of the glass door Babbitt was breaching. As the Jan. 6 committee prepares for more hearings that will focus on the fundraising of the "stolen election" lie, as well as information about Secret Service communications that day, there are candidates at the state and federal level who are continuing the assault on our democracy. This November is the most important election in our country's history because it is about saving what has stood for over 200 years.
The thought of having more far right wing politicians in office, and I say more because we already have the far right extremists fringe element within the legitimate power structure at all levels of government, is frightening. We have already witnessed that with voter suppression laws enacted by red state legislatures.
The Democratic Party is the party that stands for the preservation of Democracy. Too many in the Republican Party are downplaying or are aligning themselves with insurrectionists, instead of condemning the actions of those who sought to silence the will of the majority on Jan. 6.
Trump is now sporting a QAnon pin. You know, history is typically on the side of the minority party when midterms are near. It's usually a referendum on the party in power. However, that would be if all things were equal in a normal political world.
Today’s climate is extremely atypical. It is no longer a foregone conclusion that the red wave will sweep the nation this November. Factor in Roe, which has energized millions of women, and the fringe candidates like Herschel Walker. Or Trump’s promise to pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists if elected. Then there are legal walls closing in on Trump with the secret documents found at Mar-A-Lago as well as the escalation of the investigation of Jan. 6 by the United States Department of Justice.
Mitch McConnell is probably having major acid reflux because the Make America Great Again rank-and-file are a fly in the mainstream GOP ointment. President Joe Biden is correct about how there are still some good Republicans on the Hill. McConnell is directing the party to hone in on inflation and "woke" liberals not conspiratorial nonsense.
Trump and MAGA are hijacking the narrative that their Senate Minority leader wants to continue to sell in the midst of QAnon type stuff. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has been passing major legislation, like the Inflation Reduction Act, while candidates like Doug Mastriano, who funded transportation for Jan. 6 rioters, is embracing the fringe. Remember, there are about 200 election deniers running for office. I know Mitch isn’t OK with that. MAGA is like a Frankenstein monster within the party.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
