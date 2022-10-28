This week has been one for the books. But then again, that could be true of any week.
Going into last weekend, things were pretty good. I had some tests and bloodwork done, and with a few concerning exceptions, things went pretty well. Then Chris and I took off for a couple of days at Cedar Point, for our final round of spookhouses and roller coasters – and a few strange cocktails – before Halloween came and went. Now, same time the following week, things have gone from good to bad. And I mean Jordy Verrill bad. Remember, he’s the guy whose luck is always in, and it’s always bad. Just like Poindexter luck.
Monday, I got up with a bum left knee, and promptly went down. Chris thought I might have bumped it getting in or out of a coaster train, but if that had been the case, I’d have a bruise. No, it must just be the arthritis again. This is the sort of agony that feels as if someone shoved a hot poker under my kneecap – the kind that makes me want to shriek like a banshee trying to wake the dead. I’ve been on a cane on and off this past week, depending on how many Tylenols and Naproxen I felt safe swallowing at the time. And to think that a few weeks ago, I was complaining about my right elbow.
When you’re in pain, you can’t always think straight, and people look upon you either with pity, or with skepticism, neither of which most of us welcome. For journalists, along with pain most assuredly will come a series of professional nightmares: death threats provoked by stories written, personal problems for staff, computer glitches, and eruptions on social media. The latter is rapidly becoming the bane of everyone’s existence, especially now that Elon Musk has entered the Twitter fray.
For every good, there’s a bad; most people still breathing understand this. And for those still in the workforce, every day taken off work for fun, another two days of hell await. Charon is always malingering on his ferry, waiting to collect his toll from those of us who want to cross the river.
I had not planned on going to the Chamber of Commerce banquet this year, both because I had other plans and because I didn’t know the Daily Press had a table. I found out that we did have one on Wednesday, and felt pressured into going. I reasoned that if I didn’t, the tongues of Tahlequah would wag, suggesting I was either on my way out the door, or had finally died upright in my desk chair. Anytime I’m expected to be somewhere and I’m not, someone always asks a colleague or friend: “Where’s Kim? Has she been fired?” I don’t know why that assumption would be made; perhaps it’s wistful thinking on the part of the inquiring mind.
But I did have to work – we were still on deadline, and were short-staffed. So my husband carried in my laptop while I limped on my cane, and I set myself up at the table and began to do what I do every evening: edit copy. At one point, I did get up to make sure I could walk if I needed to visit the ladies’ room; that’s when Loyal Plumb came by and chatted for a bit. Joe Mack wandered up, and Stephen Highers popped by to harass us. After about five minutes of that, I had to sit down again and went back to work. Susan Plumb, always kind and gracious, sat down at our table and talked for a few minutes. But I was left to my own devices after that.
That doesn’t mean those tongues weren’t wagging. Several people waved at me tentatively from a distance, but didn’t come over, either because they understood I was working – I’m always working – or just didn’t want to talk to me, especially after they spotted the cane. I mean, what do you say to someone you haven’t seen since the pandemic began and who has clearly deteriorated in the interim? “Oh, my goodness, Kim! I didn’t realize how feeble you’d become!” But one woman I did hear – or rather, I read her lips: “Wow, I can’t believe how much she has aged since 2019! It must be the paper!”
Had she come close enough for me to respond without yelling, I’d have said, “No. It’s age. At 62, I’m no spring chicken, and I have neither the time nor the money to get a facelift.” Ironically, I wore a rather short dress, because despite the poor condition of every other part of me, I still have passable legs. It’s a shame one of them wasn’t working, and when I tried to force it into action, my hose developed a runner. At least it was on the inside of my thigh where no one else could see it.
Chota Center, where the banquet was held, is a nice venue, and they kept the lights down for the videos and speeches. This created problems for Keri Gordon, who was taking photos for a slide show. But it also kept people from peering too closely into the haggard faces of those they hadn’t seen in a while, so perhaps it wasn’t a bad tradeoff. Then again, as of this writing, I haven’t seen Keri’s photos yet.
It wasn’t a bad evening, and even if it had been, it was no one’s fault. But I hope no one was offended when my husband and I left after the awards and speeches. I had a paper to put to bed, after all, and some cries of pain to issue in private. Joe had to get back home to his wife, who was too exhausted to join us. Renee Fite and her husband John had to leave as well, and so did our publisher, Ed. We’ve all got our plates full, and none of us are that young. Except for Keri, who with her husband, Devin, apparently wandered off at some point to give the casino some of their money.
But we weren’t being rude; we really weren’t. Maybe next year we’ll have more time and energy, and less pain, to socialize a bit more.
