This column is being written as information is still coming out about the strike that killed Iranian Gven. Qasem Soleimani. That may make some of this commentary age poorly or, as is more likely, prevent it from being particularly insightful, as there are still many questions that remain unanswered at this early stage.
The first question is always whether any servicemen or women were hurt or killed during the strike. Given the reported use of drones to carry out the attack, the absence of any reports of American casualties is encouraging. Given the volatile nature of the region and the pre-existing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, a necessary follow-up question is whether that will remain true when Iran almost inevitably responds.
That leads to another unavoidable question: Is there a coherent strategy behind the strike? If so, once more is learned about it, it may provide some assurance that the safety of the members of our armed forces was thoroughly considered and measures are being taken to maximize it. The attack was undertaken with the reasoning that Qasem Soleimani was a threat to their safety, so there is at least that benefit to what has taken place. (There is no doubt that Soleimani had malicious intentions and a history of connections to attacks on Americans). The real danger, though, is that the strike is inherently provocative and introduces unknown elements into an already unstable situation – thus, in the long run, potentially increasing the risk to Americans in the region, military and civilian alike.
Donald Trump is an enigma when it comes to how he may perform, should it come to that, as a wartime commander-in-chief. His relative lack of a track record in matters involving armed conflict, the military more generally, and interactions with Iran make it more difficult than usual to try to predict how the president may behave going forward and what his decision-making process might be when faced with some of the results of the strike.
One thing I hope he can avoid is bluster. It isn’t the president’s tendency to take care when expressing himself or allow for nuance in undeniably complicated, or even precarious, situations. His habit of trying to talk tough or project strength when faced with criticism or challenges has served him much better than it should have in domestic politics. It’s shown a decided lack of effectiveness in foreign relations. It could be catastrophic under these circumstances.
Though it seems almost inevitable, diplomacy by tweet will also be a bad idea. Given the content of some of the president’s previous postings in that medium, it is difficult to have confidence that a presidential tweet storm won’t do more harm than good.
It is impossible to fit all the questions and considerations about this situation into a single newspaper column. Will the Iraqis ultimately allow U.S. forces to remain in their territory? If not, how will that affect our ability to conduct foreign policy in the region? Domestically, why wasn’t Congress consulted in the usual, procedural way? Without more information, it is difficult to know whether the strike was appropriate in the legal and constitutional sense. What will our allies’ reactions be? Were they informed or consulted prior to the strike?
There are so many unanswered questions that there isn’t space enough here to even rhetorically pose them, much less try to speculate on their possible answers. Hopefully, the next few days will prove to be more informative than those since the strike took place (and that the information isn’t provided through tweets).
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
