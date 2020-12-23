There were pictures all over social media this week as two planets visually converged to form the “Christmas Star." Didn’t we need it this year, above all others? Didn’t we need the reminder that as random as our universe may feel in this unusual year, it is actually very ordered and awe-inspiring? It may have been 800 years since this last happened, but we know it will occur again in 2080.
It’s not uncommon at all to see either Jupiter or Saturn in our night sky. Individually they don’t create much buzz. Rarely have I stepped out into the December cold to search for either. But oh, my goodness! Let the two combine and the anticipated result caused talk and watch parties and photographs. What a great example of the power of two – how much more can be accomplished when people or organizations come together.
The City of Tahlequah has seen the power of collaboration up-close and personal this past year in such examples as the Cherokee County Commissioner’s assistance in the acquisition of the 200-acre mountain biking and hiking property, or the grant received to allow TPWA to upgrade our street lighting on Muskogee Avenue and Downing Street. One of the real strengths of Tahlequah is the way different entities are willing to work together to accomplish more than can be done alone.
The Tourism Tax proposal the County Commissioners have asked to be placed on the ballot for the Feb. 9 election has the potential to be another great collaboration story.
Back in 2006, voters in the City of Tahlequah approved the establishment of a 4% hotel/motel tax which – except for a 3% administration fee – would be used exclusively for tourism development in Tahlequah. The Chamber of Commerce has been the agent for these funds, and a strong Tourism Council exists today. Annual revenue from the tax is roughly $135,000.
To accomplish their tourism efforts, the Chamber of Commerce employs one full-time and two part-time individuals. They also assess rent and other office expenses incurred by these employees to the tourism tax. These expenses absorb about $95,000 off the top, leaving only $40,000 for other tourist recruitment.
As any viable effort to increase tourism in Tahlequah would do, a fair portion of the $40,000 promotes the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. For the past 14 years, tourist-related businesses within the county have benefited from the tax collected in Tahlequah.
The new county tax, should it be approved, will add significant money to the effort. It will also open an opportunity to share the current personnel and office expenses proportionally between the two funds. The net effect will be more money spent on promoting not just Cherokee County, but also the City of Tahlequah.
It’s an exciting chance to build the tourist industry in the region. We’re looking forward to more restaurants, more shops, more hotels, more outdoor activities, more art, more music, more jobs… Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
