Highs in the 50s, rainy, curl-up-at-home kind of weather – who would guess we’re 18 days away from the official start of the summer season, Memorial Day?
That’s right, folks. Tourist season is upon us. You remember how busy it got last summer, even in the midst of the pandemic? Projections are, this summer will take it up another notch. Our tourism folks are being slammed by inquiries.
Have you caught one of the new TV or radio ads? I flipped over to the early news the other evening and got to see a very eye-catching “Come to Tahlequah” video. The new county tourism tax goes into effect in July. Just imagine the impact when the advertising budget doubles. If you’re a person who doesn’t like meeting new folks, you may want to hibernate these next few months.
At the city, the Parks and Rec crew have been working hard to prepare. The swimming pool and splash pad will be opening at the end of the month. The grounds crews have been mowing and working the flower beds. Our parks, trail, ball fields, and meeting spaces are ready to welcome family gatherings, church outings, and those who visit because they don’t have a slice of Eden at home, like we do.
Most of our visitors may travel to Cherokee County for the lakes, river, and Cherokee cultural experiences, but while they’re here, they are also encouraged to explore Tahlequah’s restaurants, shops, and music and arts opportunities. Having a growing, diverse and vibrant business community is a key component of our efforts to grow the tourist economy.
You know how it goes: Buy local or bye-bye local. This time last year there was a huge push to support our local businesses through the pandemic shutdown and re-openings. Thank goodness our community stepped up to the challenge. This is the year our businesses need to recover and thrive.
When you take a trip to a new-to-you destination, don’t you want to know where the locals eat? Don’t you want to know where you can see some local art? Or find the local bar with live entertainment? A tie to the local experience is what makes your trip stand out. It’s what makes you tell the stories to your friends.
So, think about it a minute. Where are you eating and hanging out in Tahlequah? Are they the kinds of places you’d like to experience as a visitor? Or are you taking most of your “dine out” business somewhere else? Do you almost always go to Muskogee, Tulsa or Fayetteville for an evening out? If you are in this latter group, I’d like for you to consider the positive economic impact you’d have on our community if you’d stay local a bit more.
Many of our eateries host live entertainment regularly. They have signs announcing coming events. The Tahlequah Daily Press runs a weekly listing of musical bookings at our local venues. The artists themselves are posting notices on social media. Movies in the Park, art shows at boutiques, tie-dye opportunities at Tahlequah Creates – the list keeps growing.
Shop small, support a big dream: a strong economy in Tahlequah, so our children don’t have to leave home to make a living. It’s Tourist Season in Tahlequah, and it depends on you.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
