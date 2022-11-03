COLUMN: TPS opens Innovation Lab

Tahlequah Public Schools held a grand opening for the new Innovation Lab at the middle school last week.
It takes talented and caring people to grow roots of learning in this world of "Call of Duty" and "Gran Turismo." The Innovation Lab is full of electronics and games that allow a kid to deep dive into a world of possibilities without necessarily realizing how much engineering, math, and physics they're exploring.
It's not all online game systems, either. Much of it is hands-on, building structures or working through the drone obstacle course.
A quote from Plato: "Don't force your children into your ways, for they were created for a time different from your own."
Funny how the wisdom of someone estimated to have been born in 428 B.C. is still relevant, isn't it?
While our school system is busy building the future, they've also been charged with attempting to provide the most basic of needs to a growing number of children. As we waited for the grand opening to begin, I got a lesson in this particular challenge.
Do you remember the old science lab experiment? You plant several seeds in matching pots and soil, then after the seeds set, you vary the light and fertilizer. The plants that are regularly fed turn out big and bushy. They flower and set fruit. You propagate future plantings from these specimens. The plants that rarely if ever are fed struggle. They are spindly, leaves turn yellow, and ultimately, they cling to a short and non-productive life. Why would we think children are different?
The backpack program is the TPS effort to ensure that those children who are in insecure situations don't fall behind just from lack of nutrition. Yes, school breakfasts and lunches are available - and for some, are the only source of a hot meal. Imagine that your child gets to eat 10 out of 21 meals each week, but you may not be able - or stable enough - to cover the other 11. Do you really think they're going to grow up to be anything they want to be?
We say we're concerned about mental health issues and the anger of our youth. How much anger would you have if you were hungry and scavenging every weekend and school break? With the backpack program, teachers are able to recommend students who are given a backpack full of nutritious foods. Sometimes it turns out, these backpacks are feeding siblings as well.
Our superintendent says there isn't a federal or state program funding backpacks. They're dependent upon donations. Last year the program cost about $25,000. This year demand has been higher. The fund is down to less than $5,000, which won't get them very far down the road. Do you care about the future of Tahlequah and have the ability to help? If so, a check written to Tahlequah Public Schools with "Backpack Program" on the comments line would be gratefully welcome. All money received in donations goes directly to buying food. Send your check to, or drop it by, the office of the TPS superintendent.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
