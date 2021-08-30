COLUMN: TPS School Board made right choice

It’s been an eventful three months, and there have been many things worthy of discussion happening around the world and here at home. Discussion of these issues will be forthcoming, but one that has happened since the beginning of the school year is at the forefront of the minds of many locals: the dreaded COVID virus.
Like a bad movie sequel, it has returned. One thing we need to learn: It is never going completely away. COVID viruses will always be in our midst and in our mist, and as with the flu, we are going to have to learn to live our lives with it and around it. The number of deaths from this will only continue to go up because logically, someone can’t become cured after they are dead. So stop letting the increase of that number scare you and put all the numbers in perspective. The quicker we learn these things, the quicker we can become civil to one another again over the issue of whether one is vaccinated or chooses whether to don a mask when out in public.
In my lifetime, I have never seen a medical issue of a virus lead to so much hatred and contention. Back in the 1980s, we lived through the scare of HIV and AIDS, even with fear it could be spread through coughs and mosquitos. However, the hatred and misinformation were not at the level this virus has brought us.
The original idea of “14 days to stop the spread” has now impacted its third school year. Oklahoma City Public Schools was the first to go against a new state law that said a school cannot mandate wearing of masks. Hulbert and others followed, and the outcomes are yet to be determined.
In the TPS system, one board member basically stated they were upset because the state took away the board’s right to decide at the local level on what to do within their district. While that is true, the board member completely missed the point that ultimately it should be the parents, not the board members, who decide what is best for their children, and that what she was wanting to mandate would be doing the exact same thing to the parents in the district.
Very professionally, the superintendent’s office put out a notice strongly encouraging and expecting faculty, staff, and students to wear masks, but it was not made mandatory. Sadly, this was not enough for a couple of board members, and they insisted on calling a special session to vote on joining a lawsuit against the state. Luckily for Tahlequah and the school system, calmer heads prevailed, and the motion was defeated in a 3-2 vote. TPS staff have enough to deal with and should not be entangled in a legal case against the state or the governor just because a particular board member didn’t get her way.
Make no mistake: The coronavirus is real, and people are getting sick and dying, just like they do with a myriad of other diseases every day. If you are frightened, you have options. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, insist your child wears a mask, opt for virtual or home school, explain your concerns, and no one will question your judgement. However, you must allow others to have those choices and make up their own minds.
As far as I’m concerned, wear a HAZMAT suit if you wish – it makes me no difference – but don’t hate those of us who are healthy and choosing to live life instead of simply waiting around to die.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
