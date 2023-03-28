COLUMN: Transparency would help repair riffs

Everyone is aware that there are times when government agencies know things that they keep from the public.
Sometimes it is to protect undercover operatives helping stop groups who would harm our nation and our allies. Other times the secretiveness may have to do with protecting those working within crime rings, potential dangers that would create public panic, and more.
However, there have been times when secrecy goes to benefit a particular person or group, especially those in leadership positions within government. When questionable actions are put out to the public through carefully crafted media campaigns and there are unanswered questions that don't make complete sense, doubts and conspiracy theories are the result from the lack of truthful communication.
In the PR world, students are taught never to come straight out and knowingly lie about a situation, especially if it is a crisis situation. Even if things are bad, companies can often make good of the crisis.
A well-documented case study of this happened many decades ago when someone laced Tylenol capsules with potassium cyanide that was sold on store shelves in the Chicago area, and as a result, seven people died. The company, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, took an active role and issued mass warnings nationwide and called for a recall of the 31 million bottles in circulation. There were a few other tainted capsules found in the area, which had not yet sold. Johnson & Johnson offered safe replacements and a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who laced the capsules.
The best thing that came of the crisis, however, came when the company put a team together with the FDA and came up with the now expected tamper-proof packaging that is present on all food and drug products. Before the 1982 crisis, sealed bottles, tamper proof lids, and other protective measures were not in place. Now, everything from over-the-counter medicine to common food items have tamper proof packaging. Johnson & Johnson executives were praised for their quick actions, honesty, and their proactive role in solving the problem and doing what they could to ensure that would not happen again.
The Tylenol case was a perfect scenario of what companies and government should do, and that openness and transparency is what is lacking in society today. Many Americans have been distrustful of the government's three-letter agencies for a long time, and with the onset of the "fake news" phenomenon, now many are just as distrustful of the three-letter networks as well.
The problem is each agency, network, and group have their own personal agendas, and it is not benefiting the nation. Trump getting indicted and the supposed tampering of the 2016 election by Russia to get Trump elected has the left, and their followers, worked up into a frenzy because to them, Trump and his associates are the literal rulers of Hades. Not to be outdone, the right, too, has had their foaming-at-the-mouth moments with the always forthcoming release of items, such as the Jan. 6 tapes, the Jeffrey Epstein list, and the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
For those types of issues, it would be best to stop playing partisan political games and release the information openly and truthfully to the public without network spin doctors playing the role of knowing what we the public need to know best. If a person, party, or entity did wrong, admit it and move forward in regaining public trust. Until that happens, the riffs of division and distrust will only widen, and America and the world will suffer because of it.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
