COLUMN: 'Treason doth never prosper' - or does it?

From last week's testimony, we have seen damning evidence that then-President Donald J. Trump was not a detached observer on Jan. 6, 2021. We now know Trump played an active role, and knew of the potential for violence. And once the insurrection began, Trump was in a physical altercation with the Secret Service to get them to drive him to the Capitol, where angry and armed Trump supporters were making their way to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
From later hearings, the picture is now being painted of a deranged, unhinged American president, who did not care if thenVice President Mike Pence was in peril from the violent insurrectionist mob. Trump knew there were rioters with weapons, yet he demanded the Secret Service take him to the Capitol, while he also demanded that the metal detectors be removed so the insurrectionists could move into the Capitol with weapons.
Trump's grand scheme didn't transpire, so he was forcing the coup. Hardly a passive bystander cheering a Make America Great Again rally. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was on the phone with Trump, demanding that he call it off while the insurrection is in process. McCarthy knew that none of this was trivial. Pat Cipollone had informed Cassidy Hutchinson that it would be a really bad idea if they went to the Capitol because of the magnitude of criminal statutes that would be handed down.The U.S. Department of Justice can immunize witnesses, like Secret Service agent Engel, whom Trump went for physically while riding in the "Beast." The most damning testimony so far has come from Republican officials.
We saw, in my opinion, the John W. Dean III jaw-dropping moment last week with Hutchinson's testimony. As we moved into July, Hutchinson's statements - which were probably the most shocking to date since the hearings began - will probably help connect the dots to other aspects of Jan. 6.
For example, we know the Oath Keeper leader was in contact with a confederate about "critical data" that pertained to Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on Jan. 6. Congressman Jamie Raskin said the committee has evidence that would blow the roof off. And here it is, folks. To those doubters, or those who were skeptical of what they might have thought would evolve into a circus, what we are witnessing is enough evidence involving first-person witness testimony from people like Jeffrey Rosen, William Barr, Eric Herschmann, conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig, local state election officials, and Hutchinson, who are helping the Jan. 6 panel move toward the establishment of justice for those who sought to dismantle what has stood as a beacon of hope for those who do not know democracy.
It takes individual beings to create justice, and over the past two weeks, many of those once in Trump's orbit have come forward in the interests of saving our democracy that never came with a guarantee for its own survival. Because without the truth that ensures in the aftermath of the terrible crisis that gripped our republic on Jan. 6, in terms of the investigative machinery designed to ensure accountability, our democracy would have crumbled under its own weight.
We have seen and digested a lot over this two-week period. And we are reminded that the truth is not always a pleasant thing. We are coming face-to-face with the cold, hard reality that Donald J. Trump is one of the most diabolical political leaders in American history.
"Treason doth never prosper," wrote an English poet. And what is the reason for this? Well, if it did in fact prosper, none would dare call it treason.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
