COLUMN: Tribe needs representative in Congress

A beautiful, smart policymaker in Washington is waiting for a seat at the table, and that table is the U.S. House of Representatives.
Kim Teehee graduated from law school in 1995 and embarked on a career path in Washington, advising lawmakers about the distinct needs of Native people. As early as the Chad Smith years, Teehee was slated to take the Cherokee Nation's nonvoting seat on Congress.
U.S. lawmakers in 1785 envisioned a nonvoting seat in Congress for a representative of the Cherokee Nation when the Cherokee Hopewell Treaty was entered. There had been requests before, and then a formal demand was launched at the initiative of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in 2019, on the unanimous resolution of Cherokee Nation Tribal Council. Cherokee citizen and vacating District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin publicly states he supports formalizing Teehee's delegate role and believes the federal government should honor its treaties. But has Mullin banked enough quid pro quo to buy a team of allies to help him? His peers regard him as an "Aginner" who always votes no.
Both the Cherokee Treaty of Hopewell and the 1835 Treaty of New Echota recite granting a delegate to Congress. In a lengthy report analyzing the move, the Congressional Research Service recited 38 times that special accommodation was made during the history of America thus far.
I'm rooting for Kim Teehee. I want my tribal nation to have ears to the front of lawmaking in this nation because Cherokees are affected by laws. Teehee has rock star status among her peers and those of us back home, because of her work on human rights for Indigenous peoples, in which she has had a positive impact on policymaking. Long years back, I interviewed her for a brief cameo biography I wrote for the Cherokee Nation. Someone in Washington needs to know about the hopes and dreams, needs, and expectations of the Claremore-raised lawyer, and those of us like her, whose unique relationship to their U.S. government is proxy to their First Nation citizenship. As Cherokees, we think of the Cherokee Nation as our insular protective "first government" and American policymaking as an externality that affects us.
The report by Congressional Research Service is titled, "Legal and Procedural Issues Relating to Seating a Cherokee Nation Delegate in the House." It omits the complicated fact that since the 1970s, United Keetoowah Band has existed under the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act. It was organized as a cattle-raising co-op and eventually blossomed from an economic development project to a Band of Indians.
Since about the early 2000s, the UKB has assumed the mantel of a full tribal entity, albeit one operating within the existing tribal jurisdiction service area of the Cherokee Nation, but with a distinct and non-overlapping membership. Both governments try to prevent double-dipping on tribal resources, by making citizens claim their fealty to either one or the other tribe. There could be a time when UKB also claimed heirship to the Treaty of Hopewell's award of a congressional delegate and sought its own delegate to be seated.
Another issue is whether the gentlewoman from the Cherokee Nation may vote. At this time, there is no request pending for our delegate to be able to vote on the House floor.
There already exists a group of nonvoting delegates from among U.S. protectorate territories of American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Presently, these "nonvoting delegates" do vote in committee.
Kim Teehee, we want to know you're up there protecting our interests. I want to see you vote.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.