COLUMN: Troops, America needs you

I have been following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has ended the 20-year war. America has lost thousands of troops and spent trillions of dollars to fight a war on foreign soil.
I give my respect and appreciation to all of the commanders and fighters who have risked and lost their lives, so my family and I can be safer. These soldiers are a part of the elite Americans who are willing to lose everything so our children can sleep safely at night. Regardless of political party, we must take our hats off to these brave men and women.
That being said, it is time for them to come home. America is at war with a pandemic, domestic terrorism, and a host of other challenges. We need our troops here on American soil. There is a shortage of police, especially in high-crime areas throughout the U.S. I would like to see the soldiers who are not on assignment to be used to assist the U.S. in domestic issues. I would love to see a joint task force of military troops and police to help monitor and assist in deterrence of crime in America's hardest-hit areas. Troops could be there to support, and not to engage, unless it is warranted.
We know that much of America's crime stems from gang activity, so why not allocate resources into communities that address this? It could be a 5- or 10-year operation, just to see if it is successful. We could use the military to support Americans in efforts relating to the pandemic. We can have them staffing hospitals, providing much-needed relief for nursing and clinical staff. The military could also build infrastructure by building bridges and working on other such projects. Finally, we could use our troops to better secure the southern border to ensure safety, assist in processing applications, provide air support to identify potentially dangerous crossing tactics and addressing them, and move those who are not allowed into the country on the other side of the border.
Our military is elite, and it has a duty to fight abroad, but if America is not taken care of at home, there may be no home for them to come back to. There may be plenty of veterans who are interested in continuing their service by fighting domestic battles, and we should open up more of those opportunities for them.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads.
