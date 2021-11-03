COLUMN: Trump authored Jan. 6 insurrection; GOP now rewarded for lying about it

The premeditated coup orchestrated by Donald Trump is in clear view now, with the Senate bombshell about his weaponizing of the Justice Department to remain in power.
Justice Department official Jeff Clark proposed sending a letter to legislators in Georgia and other states with the suggestion that they delay the certification of their electoral results, and hold a press conference announcing the DOJ was investigating allegations of voter fraud. This is credible evidence that Trump was endeavoring to use the DOJ to intercede and disrupt the peaceful transition of power.
With revelations that there was a pressure campaign on the Justice Department by then-President Trump to overturn the election, remember that in late December 2020, Rep. Louie Gohmert and several Arizona Republicans filed suit in the U.S. District Court in order to strike down the Electoral Count Act of 1887 as unconstitutional. The Electoral Count Act was codified 10 years after the disputed 1876 election, and added to the constitutional electoral count procedures.
The act places the primary responsibility of resolving electoral disputes on the states, while minimizing congressional involvement in those electoral disputes. But the 1887 law does allow Congress to intervene in the case of a state governor submitting more than one slate of electors. Congress is also allowed to reject electoral votes if an elector or candidate is deemed ineligible for office.
The act also codifies the procedures for raising official objections to electoral certificates by representatives and senators on the day the electoral votes are counted and certified. A House and a Senate member submit written objections with a two-hour debate in each house, to be followed up with a simple majority vote. If the objections successfully pass both houses, and the objection results in no one candidate receiving the mandatory 270-vote Electoral College majority, the 12th Amendment would be invoked with the House of Representatives voting as a bloc – members of the House would cast one vote per state – to elect the new president.
This electoral count act does clarify the limited role of the vice president in the vote count process, and Gohmert and the Arizona GOP members wanted then-Vice President Mike Pence to possess the power to unilaterally reject electoral vote certificates with no recourse to appeal by either house of Congress! The Justice Department responded to Gohmert's suit by citing that there was a legal contradiction, as Gohmert was suing the very person whose power he was seeking to increase. And even though the U.S. District Court and a Federal Appeals Court dismissed Gohmert's suit because of the plaintiff's lack of standing, this suit demonstrates how far Republicans are willing to go to hold power, regardless of the outcome of a fair election.
The Republican Party has transformed itself from the party of low taxes, fiscal conservatism, pro-military, balanced budget, and pro-big business to the party of the "big lie." Sen. James Lankford's GOP challenger for 2022 is Jackson Lahmeyer, who is basing his campaign on the stolen election nonsense. Now, the big issue the GOP has coalesced around is being against democracy. If you don't subscribe to the big lie, you are ostracized from the leadership, and there have been some Republicans with moral and ethical principles who have experienced this ostracism.
Some Republican lawmakers have even decided to retire from this lunacy. It is too bad there is not more of this outcry from Republicans on the Hill.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
