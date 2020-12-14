Jeff Sessions endorsed Donald Trump in February 2016, the first U.S. senator to do so. He later became Attorney General of the United States. He recused himself from the investigation of Russian election interference, resulting in the president's lambasting him on Twitter and asking him to resign as head of the Justice Department.
Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were appointed to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump. They recently were members of a majority on the court that rejected a Trump-friendly, and Trump-supported, case related to the 2020 presidential election. Trump is calling them and their actions "disgraceful" in tweets.
Brian Kemp, the Republican Governor of Georgia, was endorsed by Trump in 2018. Georgia’s election results did not favor Trump in 2020. Now, Trump says he is “ashamed” to have endorsed to Kemp. The Republican governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, was a Trump darling. Now he is being called a RINO (Republican in Name Only) by the president, merely for following the election laws of his state and certifying a vote total in which Trump lost the state.
Fox News was the president’s network of choice when needing to get a message out. It was friendly territory, often the object of praise from the White House. Chris Wallace was, according to the president, a top-tier journalist – until he wasn’t. After some reasonable questions were interpreted by Trump as being somehow inappropriate, Wallace was suddenly incapable of living up to his father’s legacy. Fox has gone to the dark side for allowing such a thing to happen and for some of its hosts referring to Joe Biden as president-elect.
Deceased Arizona Sen. John McCain was a decorated veteran and former POW. He was a previous Republican presidential nominee. For not sufficiently supporting Trump, he became a “loser” in Trump’s eyes. Another former Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, is currently a senator from Utah and had served as governor of the state of Massachusetts. He has been on the receiving end of a few public Trump tantrums, despite Trump's having endorsed him for president in 2012 and considering him for Secretary of State in 2016.
Gen. James Mattis was chosen to be Trump’s first Secretary of Defense. After he resigned from that post, Mattis stayed respectfully quiet about his misgivings and some of the troublesome observations he had made while in the president’s cabinet. Despite that professionalism and being highly respected among members of all branches of the military, Mattis was labeled “the world’s most overrated general” by his former boss, once he was no longer a part of Team Trump.
Notice the trend. It does not matter if you are a member of the same political party as the president; a highly credentialed and respected individual; someone who has ascended to the top of his or her profession through diligence and consistent competence; someone who has demonstrated repeated personal loyalty to Donald Trump; or even all of those at the same time.
The moment a person, group, institution, or organization exhibits the tiniest bit of independence or willingness to disagree with him – the second the demonstrations of devotion and fealty stop—Donald Trump has no use for them anymore. The day is coming when he will inevitably feel betrayed by the American people because they had the nerve to decide he should not be president anymore.
Trump’s remaining supporters should note that their usefulness to him will also eventually diminish. Maybe the financial support of quixotic schemes becomes insufficiently lucrative? Then it will be their turn to be discarded. And probably ridiculed.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
