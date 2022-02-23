COLUMN: Trump investigations must be swift, careful

There have been comparisons regarding then-President Donald Trump's messaging regarding the incitement of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The comparison I speak of is that of 12th Century King Henry II of England, who desired the death of the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Now, the king never said to a partisan, friend, nor mercenary to murder the archbishop. Yet, the king's insinuation that the archbishop should be removed was how he avoided direct involvement.
The Archbishop Thomas Becket was brutally murdered in Canterbury Cathedral by four knights of King Henry II of England, apparently on orders of the king. King Henry II wanted to curb the growing power of the Church, but Becket defended the sovereignty or jurisdiction of the church. There was reconciliation between King Henry II and the archbishop after his return from France.
The momentary truce ended when King Henry II made his son the co-king by the Archbishop of York. And this was over the pope's objections. So, the court of King Henry II issued a plea in which he called out those in his court as fools and dastards, because none would step up and avenge. Four knights took this plea very seriously, and killed the archbishop in Canterbury Cathedral.
We all saw what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, with some of the most horrific images that should remind everyone of how fragile our democracy can be. And while the House Select Committee has uncovered groundbreaking evidence of a seditious presidency, it will be difficult to prove Trump's direct connection to the attack on our democracy that day. I would say we are now in dangerous territory.
The U.S. attorney general has a lot on his shoulders right now. He has to decide how aggressively to move against one of the most dangerous and corrupt past presidents in the history of American government. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he wants to restore the nonpartisan aspect to the Justice Department, and avoid any resemblance to a "Department of Retribution."
Garland has stressed the importance of the facts and the rule of law while avoiding any political persecution. That doesn't mean, however, that the DOJ should go light on Trump. This is too critical of a matter to tread lightly, and with all of the recent developments with regard to the committee's investigation the need to ascertain the former president's connection to one of the deadliest attacks on our Republic is of the utmost importance.
In the final analysis, it will be up to the federal court's balancing test to determine what role Trump played in the insurrection. Trump, like King Henry II, did fan the flames among his base in the weeks preceding the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. Instead of conceding after the November 2020 election, Trump tweeted and continued to claim the election was stolen by fraud. And the enraged MAGA/QAnon riotous mob, who refused to listen to the facts while embracing Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s words about “fighting like hell” and having a “trial by combat," violently assaulted our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump's manipulation, the unprecedented nature of this situation, and legal loopholes is going to make for a complex and drawn-out legal quagmire, I think. And I hope I'm wrong, because justice in this case has got to be swift, with a window of opportunity not guaranteed, should the GOP take back the House and Senate.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.