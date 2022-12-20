COLUMN: Trump might be being played off political stage

It finally happened.
What everyone knew he would eventually say, he finally said. It was obvious from the moment he began to view politics as something other than a marketing ploy, and began to take himself seriously that he was capable of thinking it. There was a long chain of public remarks that left just enough room for interpretation, so that no single one of them denied him the ability to claim he meant the least obtrusive one, but that also made it so that examining even the smallest collection of them left no doubt about what he would do if his ego went unchecked.
Donald Trump finally admitted he was willing to suspend the United States Constitution.
Doing so was never part of some big-brained three-dimensional plan. All he wanted was to do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, to whoever he wanted. As long as that pesky piece of parchment sitting in the National Archives didn't impinge on that, there was no need for him to directly attack it and the principles it represents. He knew even many of his supporters would countenance that, even if their revulsion might often be based on distorted symbolism, jingoism, and outright incorrect understandings of the document or its history.
But if it got in the way, he had no compunctions about casting it aside. The only reason he never said out loud that he was willing to ignore the constitution was because his marketing instincts told him it wasn't a good idea. He was never going to abide by a system that placed boundaries around his power and freedom of action.
Many presidents have been frustrated by limitations of the presidency, some even understandably so. There are some examples of presidents, judges, other officials, and even congresses taking actions, making decisions, or exercising powers contrary to the generally accepted meaning and intent of some parts of our national charter. But I am not aware of any other president asserting that the rules ought to be done away with just because they prevent them from retaining power.
As usual, there is some twisted thinking that masquerades as logic in Trump's claim that some parts of the Constitution should be suspended. Obviously, he thinks that just because those parts aren't to his benefit. But if you give him the benefit of the doubt, he might be able to see past his own perspective and be thinking of it in terms of majority rule. The implication of all his inaccurate, fraudulent, untrue, falsehoods about the 2020 election being a scam is that more people wanted him to be president than Joe Biden.
I wonder what Trump's reaction would have been if, hypothetically, Hillary Clinton had said the same thing in 2016? If she had said, "The Electoral College is stupid, so let's ignore the parts of the Constitution that deal with it since it's obvious that more people wanted me in the White House than Donald Trump," people would have been appropriately furious. Trump didn't think the Constitution's rules were so bad when they allowed him to take office, despite the majority of the country saying otherwise.
Of course, the whole thought experiment is a bit of a rabbit hole. He has predictably errant and misleading responses to any evidence or remark that doesn't demonstrate or acknowledge him as a winner. His response to the "remarks" made in the Constitution was to scrap them.
Thankfully, it seems that Donald Trump might be being played off the political stage by the orchestra. If that's the case, it's long past time.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.