In its defense brief, the Trump team says that to warrant removal from office, an offense must threaten the Constitution. I’ve been a literary fan of Alan Dershowitz over the years, reading his books when the subjects interested me. This brief must be his first foray into fiction.
Who wouldn’t join a made-for-TV defense team when the jury foreman stands before the media and boldly proclaims it will nullify, even before the sentencing begins? Whatever happens beforehand, Mitch McConnell is guaranteeing a win.
Dershowitz claims that any president’s status as elected, plus vast duties of office, give great gravitas to what constitutes a removable offense: treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors. Bribery is the obvious. Did the president commit what a legal scholar calls “secretly bending laws to favor the rich and powerful” in a highly malignant official corruption that threatens the soul of democracy [paraphrased for brevity]? And is it real corruption, or theoretical corruption?
If you look at the simple extortion, “Tax dollars for Biden dirt,” it doesn’t seem to threaten the soul of democracy. But here’s what threatens the soul of democracy: When a president takes your money and mine, for some purpose our duly elected congressmen designate, and subverts those funds for an entirely personal benefit. If my job is to allocate housing, and I demand a kickback, I’m subverting funds for a personal benefit. A kickback is bribery, in the mirror.
Congress should take seriously that Donald Trump withheld Ukrainian aid for a kickback, because we hire Congress to do a job. Americans want to keep Ukraine independent. We want to keep Russia from winning a monopoly in fossil fuel resources. America quells expansion of nations that do not afford civil rights to citizens. Ukrainians died, because the money wasn’t there. Our nation’s global reputation was damaged before the eyes of the world because we violated a pledge.
There is a deep, big threat to the soul of democracy. If a little bit of bribery is OK, then how much is too much? I propose we observe the bright line: No bribery at all. No bribery is a safe harbor. No bribery is a good place to take a stand, and cut the party wheedling. Not letting any president engage in bribery is an honest way to call the shots. Not letting any president – regardless of party – violate the emoluments clause is a respectful way to practice democracy, which is focused on the goal of letting the citizens of a nation drive the republic via our local, state and national voting power.
The argument "wait and let voters decide" only has credence in a fact scenario wherein the president might have been impeached as vicariously liable for expropriation or malfeasance by cabinet members. Those policy referenda, I predict, will be decided in November.
The bigger stake here is whether Congress cedes so much of its power to a co-equal executive branch that Congress renders itself incapable of effectively responding to each lawmaker’s constituents back home where they were elected. Some feel Congress is fronting a self-serving agenda, with voters choosing one of two flavors from the same ice cream machine, like chocolate or vanilla.
Nullification is Trump’s salvation: “I did it. But you won’t remove me for it. You love me. Or you’re powerless to stop me, maybe because you are racking up a personal fortune through your own side-game. Maybe because you’ve been rendered silent through gerrymandering, voter roll purge, the electoral college system or the power of advertising.”
It changes the game. Courts loathe nullification. So do voters.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
