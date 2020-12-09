In 1971, real estate mogul Donald Trump had established residency in Manhattan, and got involved in the construction business that included apartment complexes in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. By 1973, the U.S. Justice Department accused Trump of violating the Fair Housing Act.
What our president was accused of in those days was quoting varying rental terms and conditions to prospective renters, as well as making erroneous “no vacancy” statements to African Americans for these New York apartments. Trump’s lawyer, Roy Cohn, filed a countersuit, but the suit was unsuccessful, and Trump settled out of court. By 1978, the Trump organization found itself back in the courtroom for breaking the terms of the 1975 settlement.
Current U.S. Attorney General William Barr seemed to be President Trump’s Roy Cohn, yet a recent statement by Barr, which repudiated Trump’s claims of massive electoral fraud, seems to have invalidated that possibility. And this, to me, seemed surprising, since Barr, prior to the November election, sounded the alarm about the potential of voter fraud due to the large number of mail-in ballots.
This is the same attorney general who downplayed the conclusions of the Mueller Report. This is the same attorney general who diminished the contacts that the Trump campaign had with Russian intelligence, and this is the same attorney general who also weakened the case for obstruction of justice.
In the wake of the highest law enforcement official's revealing statements about no widespread election fraud, and Trump’s unrelenting pursuit for the “truth” about what he claims is fraud on a massive scale, some members of the Republican Party have had their fill of conspiracy theories and baseless claims about voting machines that deleted votes for Trump, compliments of the late Venezuelan leader, Hugo Chavez. Meanwhile, Trump is surviving from one news cycle to the next as his meritless claims about fraud have been turned on their ear in courtrooms across the country.
There has been quite a lot of talk about Trump’s attacks on the integrity of our democracy, as well as what Trump’s poor sense of sportsmanship, in the wake of President-elect Joe Biden's victory, will ultimately mean for the direction of our nation. It is disconcerting when state election officials have had to call on our own president to tone down the vitriol rhetoric that has revolved around the election results. Every American should value the peaceful transition of power, and despite the Trump legal team's losses in the courtroom, the president’s lame-duck session continues to veer off into the surreal, as opposed to the traditional, dignified transfer of power we have been accustomed to.
The concern about Trump’s legal fight to overturn the election results, and the assault on our democracy, is a legitimate concern, and the members of the GOP are very aware of the damage that Trump’s war against the 2020 electoral results could mean for the U.S. Senate run-off races in January. Trump lost the election in November, and he is obviously doing his best to keep the support of his MAGA base. However, shouldn’t Trump really forget these ludicrous accusations about voter fraud and home in on the GOP's need to maintain control of the U.S. Senate?
With Trump’s continued claims about corruption in key battleground states, some Republican voters may not make it to the polls due to what they see as a “rigged” game. And remember, a good many moderate Republicans who helped give Biden victory may take the high road if the Georgia runoff develops into a referendum on Trump.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
