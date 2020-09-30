At a time when U.S.-Chinese relations are at an all-time low due to trade disputes, maritime claims in the South China Sea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, technology, and human rights abuses, President Donald Trump's administration has been emphasizing the dangers of election interference, but that emphasis has recently been directed at China. Now, far be it from me to dispute the fact that Trump has, indeed, taken the proper course of action in an effort to deter Russian electoral meddling as sanctions have been implemented, yet is Putin really deterred?
If anything, Putin is empowered in the wake of a recent U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report which cites that Russia is involved in operations for the purpose of denigrating Joe Biden. And following a three-year investigation and 1,000 pages of a report later, the committee did conclude along bi-partisan lines that Russia did directly interfere in the 2016 election, yet senior Trump officials are honing their focus on China regarding election interference. And in the midst of the Senate panel's report, a whistleblower's allegation claims that pressure was applied to suppress intelligence.
Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, publicly raised concerns about the president's leadership. It is somewhat disconcerting when Nielsen felt the need to create a "shadow" National Security Council because Trump would not convene enough meetings regarding the severity of the Russian threat. Nielsen conveyed the gravity of the situation during the 2018 congressional midterm race, and Trump responded that the entire situation is (expletive deleted). The bottom line is that Trump has accused previous administrations of being too soft on China, and Trump even accused Hunter Biden of involvement in an investment deal where Biden profited to the tune of $1.5 billion.
That accusation by Trump that the younger Biden broke any laws in terms of business transactions in China is in dispute, but even if Trump's accusation had any merit or not, the younger Biden's dealings in China does create a perception problem. Wouldn't the elder Biden have been better served had young Biden never gotten involved with China? After all, it is par for the course for the Chinese government and businesses to court wealthy Americans, and certainly Ivanka Trump was no exception when Trump's daughter was granted potential lucrative trademark protections by the Chinese while serving as a White House official. And whether anything is unethical or illegal, the conflict of interest problem does exist since American consulting and investment firms do involve themselves with international entities that have a stake in American policy decisions. It is only, I think, natural to assume that these types of connections imply political influence and protection.
Young Biden's lawyer, George Mesires, did tell Politifact that Biden was an unpaid board member, and did not have any direct investments until October 2017. Mesires also said that Trump's figure of $1.5 billion was never even reached as a goal, and ultimately the investment fund raised amounted to around $4.2 million which would seem to undermine Trump's version of the younger Biden's access to $1.5 billion in investment capital that followed a meeting while the elder Biden was vice president.
In the final analysis, while Trump continues to zero in on China, the president has, at times, not seemed to fully embrace the threat from Russia. And even though career intelligence officials have cited China as a huge concern in terms of espionage, remember that the whistleblower has alleged that he was instructed to hold back intelligence on Russian meddling because it made Trump look bad.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
