“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute! And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.”
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House task force response coordinator, sat silently as President Donald Trump espoused bunk science regarding a possible eradicator of COVID-19: disinfectants. The fact that Trump has made some rather outlandish statements ever since he took the oath of office is, at best, par for the course for this president, and these recent Trump press conference remarks are indicative of a president who doesn’t ever seem to be fully aligned with experts who serve in various administration departments.
This press conference, and the subsequent fallout from Trump’s remarks about disinfectants, have also occurred in the wake of the president's promoting the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, and Fox News joined Trump’s quixotic endeavor. Trump has a way of presenting the appearance of a chief executive who has been ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the president has also presented himself as a commander-in-chief who is on top of some of the world’s hot spots. However, Trump’s version of “accomplishments” in volatile regions around the world do not align with his own intelligence apparatus, nor within the Defense Department. And as I have already indicated, this is par for the course regarding Trump.
We have seen Trump’s director of National Intelligence provide, for example, unbidden assessments of Russia and North Korea. In January 2019, Trump claimed his intelligence chiefs were misquoted by the press regarding testimony given by the chiefs at a Senate hearing, yet Trump could not provide one example of any area in which the press “misquoted” his intelligence chiefs. It is clear that Trump has been out of alignment with his intelligence community, and Trump felt disgruntled because his intelligence chiefs contradicted numerous administration claims of foreign policy success. Trump brushed the entire thing off with his usual claims about “fake news.” Millions of Americans, however, did tune in and heard testimony regarding assessments of global threats. The president was attempting to spin foreign policy success in juxtaposition to the U.S. intelligence community.
In the realm of the Trump White House, with this type of dysfunction, it was no surprise when National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told the president it was time to “move on.” And there was Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who resigned in December 2018 following Trump’s announcement regarding U.S. troop withdrawals from Syria. Oh, and remember Trump had also made the declaration that, “We have won against ISIS”? A Pentagon report did directly blame Trump for an ongoing ISIS resurgence, however, and Brett McGurk, former U.S. special envoy for the ISIS fight, also resigned following Trump’s announcement of the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.
In the final analysis, and in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Dr. Birx has taken more of the “center stage” role during recent press conferences while Dr. Anthony Fauci is less visible. Is this because Fauci is willing to speak truth to power, and contradict extremely dangerous assumptions by the president? Ultimately, the last thing Trump needs is enablers from any national health official, and U.S. intelligence detailed concerns about COVID-19 back in November.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
