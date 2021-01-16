A couple of weeks ago, I dedicated a column to the self-absorption of Donald Trump. I gave as many examples as I could fit in the space allotted of people and groups Trump has turned on once he feels they are insufficiently loyal, or useful, to him.
There was not enough space to list everyone Trump has shunned, derided, or attempted to embarrass once they no longer served his purposes. The point of providing all those examples was to warn people who were still inclined to support the president that he was fully capable of abandoning them when they could no longer benefit him.
Given that we were nearing the final days of the Trump administration, I had assumed there would not be any other high-profile instances of Trump betrayals of his acolytes. As skeptical as I am of the morality and ethics of Trump, even I thought the cycle of exploitations and manipulations had reached its end, at least in terms of presidential politics. I could not have been more wrong.
There were people so devoted to the supposed cause that they somehow managed to simultaneously be both shamelessly and shamefully obedient to a person who is a failed businessman, mediocre reality show host, and wannabe mobster who had amply demonstrated he was worse at being president than he was at real estate, television, and thuggery. And yet he turned his back on them, too.
Mike Pence has now been on the receiving end of it because he dared follow the Constitution, even though it was rare for the vice president - no matter how ludicrous something appeared, or was - to even hint at disagreement with Trump. It also sounds like Rudy Giuliani will not be getting paid his $20,000-per-day attorney fee, despite making a mockery of himself by constantly peddling absurd falsehoods about the recent presidential election. Pence and Giuliani were two people I did not expect to ever see get the "Trump Treatment" given to them.
Who does that leave to get it next? My guess is his supporters. There may still be a time after he leaves office that Trump sees them as a conduit for the adulation his ego has convinced him he deserves. So long as rallies provide him cameras, attention, and applause, he will hold them. Seeing as how he also measures success as a function of how much money a person has, he will continue to send emails and texts to try to separate the people who still believe in the Trump facade from their hard-earned money.
I have friends, colleagues, and even family who are supporters of Trump. There are not as many of them as there were 10 days ago. They are putting down the rose-colored colored glasses because of the attack on the Capitol. Polling suggests the erosion of support goes beyond what my anecdotal information can demonstrate. When that support erodes to the point it is not sufficiently profitable, either monetarily or emotionally, the people who held on for the entire ride will find themselves in the same position as attendees of Trump University - and Mike Pence, and Rudy Giuliani. They will have nothing to show for their loyalty or patronage.
I can easily see why people can be dissatisfied with the federal government. I am quite often dissatisfied with it myself. There is still an opportunity for good people to avoid the surprise of being suddenly abandoned by a con man who leveraged their frustrations for his own selfish purposes.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
