In 1953, Kermit Roosevelt, a CIA operative, oversaw what could be considered the first destabilizing move in the nation of Iran. President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized Operation Ajax, which resulted in the overthrow of Iran’s democratically-elected leader, Muhammad Mossadeq.
Mossadeq demanded a renegotiation of an agreement between Iran and Great Britain regarding a deal between Iran and Great Britain about a British company that controlled Iranian oil. Mossadeq’s attempt to nationalize Anglo oil fields led to the CIA coup d’etat in Iran, and the objective of Operation Ajax was to reinstall shah Reza Pahlavi to power. The Operation involved protests, as well as the bribery of Iranian officials. The final phase of Operation Ajax disrupted the political framework in Iran, as it enabled the shah to return to power, and his dictatorial rule would endure for 25 years.
Despite the fact that the shah, with U.S. aid, implemented a program of national infrastructure reform – along with improvements in health care and literacy – there was a backlash against the shah within Iran among the many who were discontented with his leadership. The backlash was rooted in the fact that for many Iranians, westernization was antithetical to Islam. And imposed westernization, coupled with the shah’s dictatorial regime – which included the brutalization of the SAVAK, whose job it was to suppress dissent – caused tensions to explode in 1979.
It is not difficult to grasp the outrage of many Iranians regarding the forced westernization, not to mention the resentment against the U.S. because of what was perceived as a nation based on greed and materialism. And by the early 1970s, as Iran reaped increased revenues from oil exports, the outrage within Iran grew, and the negative aspects of the shah became accentuated.
It was the dissatisfaction among the lower classes and Shia clergy that galvanized many in Iran to support a nonsecular Islamic fundamentalist like Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. What began as rioting in the streets morphed into a major revolution, with U.S. hostages seized by angry Iranian militants upset with our foreign policy. The shah then fled to the U.S., where he was dying from cancer. The U.S. hostages were released on Jan 20, 1981, and Iran and Iraq were, at that time, warring over the Shat-al-Arab waterway, and Saddam Hussein was concerned about Khomeini’s call to Shias to overthrow Hussein's regime.
On Jan 7, 2020, Iran responded to President Donald Trump’s order that resulted in the death of Iran’s most-revered Gen. Qassam Soleimani. The ballistic missile response that impacted on two U.S. bases in Northern and in Western Iraq was the most direct assault on the U.S. since the 1979 Iran seizure of American hostages. Have Trump’s actions in Iraq damaged any hope of stability for the region? The 1953 CIA-led coup that reinstalled the shah could be viewed as a miscalculation in terms of the reaction among those who resented benign U.S. intervention, yet Cold War era concerns at that time regarding the necessity to contain Soviet expansion in the Middle East took precedence, rather than what the consequences could be as a result of the overthrow of Mossadeq.
Anti-American sentiment continues to run deep throughout the Middle East, and while U.S. military strikes against high-level targets may not lead to full-scale war, there is the ever-present risk to Americans who are based in the region. There may have been no American casualties following the Iranian attack, yet Trump’s political victory pales in comparison to a heightened threat to Americans abroad.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
