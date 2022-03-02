COLUMN: Trump weakened America's ability to deal with Russia

Why didn’t President Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine when Donald J. Trump was president? The answer is that Trump was deferring to Putin over his own intelligence community. (Remember Helsinki in 2018?) Trump derided and weakened NATO. President Joe Biden has reinforced and rallied with NATO. Trump had also expressed his disdain for the European Union as well. Trump’s presidency was a four year assault on American democracy, which Putin wants to see weakened, just as Putin wants NATO to crumble.
Trump was playing right into Putin’s hand by leveraging military aid on the condition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into the Bidens in order to benefit Trump politically. This was Trump's staining of Ukrainian democracy as a U.S. President. Think about that for a moment. The disarming of Putin by a Western power is certainly an objective of Putin’s, regarding Ukraine. And Trump now praises Putin for the Ukraine invasion because Trump is pro-autocrat.
Trump’s foreign policy actions also played right into Putin’s hands such as when he ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria. And despite Trump’s friendly alignment with Putin, Putin never went soft on the U.S. For Trump’s placating of Putin did not halt Russian cyber hacking nor did Putin back away from the attempted assassination of a dissident on British soil.
It’s not surprising that Trump would heap this type of praise on America’s biggest adversaries given Trump’s open admiration for Putin while Trump was president. Putin’s recognition of the two separatist enclaves in Eastern Ukraine, while reinforcing those rebel-controlled areas with Russian forces, is a flagrant violation of international law. Trump is issuing kudos to a Russian dictator whose current territorial aggrandizement is resonant of that same type of aggressive expansionism of the 1930s in Europe, North Africa, and in Asia.
It is not surprising that Trump, who orchestrated a coup that had the potential to bring down American democracy, is not concerned about the prospective end of democracy in Ukraine. And consider that while Trump is undermining U.S. foreign policy, Biden is supporting Ukraine in a war that could kill thousands and disrupt the post-Cold War strategic situation.
It is difficult to imagine a former U.S. President who would use words like "genius" and "savvy" to describe a tyrannical leader whose regime is antithetical to everything America stands for. But, here we are. This is certainly in stark contrast to then-President Ronald Reagan who dubbed the Soviet Union as the evil empire.
President Harry S. Truman enacted a policy to aid Greece and Turkey resist communist expansionism with economic and military aid to prevent their falling into the Soviet sphere. And while Soviet tanks rolled into the streets of Czechoslovakia in 1968 following a few months of freedom during the "Prague Spring," albeit the U.S. reaction was mild as then-President Lyndon B. Johnson was honed in on the worsening situation in Vietnam. Of course, Johnson certainly did not applaud General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev's ordering of Russian troops into Prague in order to stifle attempts at democratic reform.
And there is a divide between those rank-and-file on the Hill who support Biden’s stance against Putin versus those GOP members who are choosing to side with the former president's approval of Putin's actions in Ukraine because they are portraying Biden as weak. When Trump praised Putin last week, this was political vengeance on Trump's part, and some GOP on the Hill enabled that. And what better way to Trump’s heart than to coddle a tyrannical American foe in order to secure Trump’s blessing for the primaries.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
