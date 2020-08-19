Caddies say he cheats at golf. It makes sense. He can't bear to lose something that matters as little as a round of golf. So he cheats.
Congress should be up in arms. We should all be up in arms. Lawyers across the country are already up in arms, prepared for an election the president of the United States has already taken action to undermine.
The president has made it clear he opposes mail-in voting, which has been adopted by a growing number of states to avoid turning the election into a national pandemic spike. That is why he is strangling the post office.
He is sowing confusion across the country as to how to make sure your vote will be counted without going into a booth. Confuse first-time voters who would come out, or mail in, to vote against Trump. Confuse seniors who are literally afraid to leave their homes, and rightly so.
It will give him a good reason not to concede even if he loses. Then he will decry the failure of the post office and claim his voters are being suppressed.
There is nothing more fundamental in the Constitution than the democracy we hold dear. The president of the United States is openly trying to undermine our democracy by manipulating the election. His actions violate the Constitution.
This is not Belarus. No president in our history has been so blatant about his contempt for the Constitution. But this goes too far. The democracy is at stake.
I was tracking an online purchase. I ordered the item on July 26. It reached Los Angeles on July 31. It reached me Aug. 13. My son bought some home gym equipment on Amazon. It was delayed for two weeks. One box arrived damaged; the other didn't get delivered at all. Amazon sent a notice that a delivery had been attempted. I am always home. It wasn't.
I called the post office and then went back to work. For the next hour and 15 minutes, no one in the house could understand why I was listening to such bad music. The postal employee could not have been less helpful. He couldn't find any details about the attempted delivery, and his computer would not allow him to reschedule a delivery that never happened. The only advice he gave us was to go to a different post office than the one on the notice from Amazon and tell them the tracking number.
That night, the package was delivered. Unfortunately, the box was torn at both ends, and the most important part was bent. How? Whose fault? Thankfully, Amazon told us to use UPS for the return. It even picks up.
More and more companies are abandoning the USPS, instructing people to only use FedEx Ground or UPS three-day. I can't blame them. Sadly, I now do the same thing. I use FedEx and UPS. When I'm ordering things, I look carefully to see how they will be shipped. I avoid USPS. I say sadly not only because it's more expensive but because it feels unpatriotic to abandon the delivery system that we, as Americans, have always depended on and now depend on for our democracy. It feels unpatriotic, because it is. We need a strong postal service, now more than ever.
But if it can't handle cross-town mail in July, how will it handle a flood of ballots in November? It won't, which is exactly what Trump wants. Cheating to win the presidency requires doing more than telling the caddy to lie. But Trump is doing what it takes, in full view, and no one is stopping him. It is a constitutional crisis waiting to happen.
Susan Estrich is a columnist for Creators Syndicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.