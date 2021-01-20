On Jan. 6, we witnessed a truly horrific scene unfold at the U.S. Capitol amidst the backdrop of what traditionally has been a peaceful and ceremonial certification of the Electoral College ballots during a joint session of Congress. I could feel the disgust deep in my chest as I watched an armed mob of domestic terrorists smash Capitol windows while some of these thugs ransacked congressional offices. One of the rioters was decked out in full tactical gear with zip cuffs.
This was not a protest. This disgusting spectacle reminded me that for the past four years, due to GOP emboldening of President Donald Trump, it was almost inevitable that armed insurrection would play out. And if people had been paying attention to Trump’s words, lies, and instigations over his first – and thankfully, his last – term, they could have seen it coming.
A while back, I penned a column conveying my concern about Trump’s vitriolic language during the 2016 campaign, and how that type of vitriol, when digested by unstable people, can result in lawlessness and disorder. Sen. Lindsay Graham, who was once one of Trump’s most vocal opponents, had evolved into Trump’s biggest enabler. And in the wake of the armed riot that had Trump’s blessing, Graham said, “I’m not worried about the next election. I am worried about getting through the next 14 days!”
The damage has been done, and the damage I refer to is what this will mean for the future of the Republican Party in the aftermath of a former president who urged on an armed mob to commit insurrection. Had the GOP been more concerned about damage control regarding the impulses of a leader too dangerous to control, then possibly the events on Jan. 6 could have been avoided. The Trump house of cards has finally crumbled, with resignations tendered by Cabinet secretaries and agency heads alike. Was this the ultimate moment of clarity within the Trump administration?
Why did it take so long for social media to pull the plug on Trump? Why did, in fact, Facebook and Instagram continue to handle Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric in such a passive fashion? In the final analysis of the past four years, the Trump White House has been involved in some of the most corrupt and self-serving actions since Watergate. The Mueller investigation revealed many Trump-Russian contacts, and Trump’s leveraging of U.S. military aid to Ukraine was a red flag in the eyes of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose book, “The Room Where it Happened,” revealed corruption beyond the reasons for which Trump was impeached.
The self-serving proposition Trump made toward China President Xi regarding the purchase of American farm products to help facilitate Trump’s chances in the 2020 election bear witness to Trump’s self-absorbed approach to governing. Trump’s unrelenting practice of demanding loyalty from his staff evoked a mob-like mentality, and former FBI Director James Comey can attest to this. For the past four years, the tens of thousands of lies, half-truths, and misleading statements via Trump have become embraced as the norm by his followers, who have – or maybe never had – the capacity to reason against the backdrop of conspiratorial darkness.
I foresee the beginning of a newly-fractured GOP with some Republican lawmakers still clinging to the dangerous and vile Trumpism with the traditional rank-and-file GOP that will stick to their conservative DNA. Ultimately, though, there is hope for the future that at some point, Trumpism will finally evaporate from America as a movement, yet it certainly will not be forgotten.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
