Three former U.S. presidents eulogized the late civil rights activist and former U.S. Rep. John Robert Lewis recently. The words spoken at the funeral by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were a call to carry on the fight led by Lewis, who rode the buses with other “Freedom Riders” into the segregated South in 1961.
The legacy of Lewis will not, and should not, be forgotten, and the three former U.S. presidents who attended the funeral, along with former President Jimmy Carter’s written condolences, echo the sentiment of many Americans today. The call to continue to fight for civil rights in the midst of the administration of President Donald Trump is just as important now as it was when a young 21-year-old Lewis sat on those buses as the vehicles entered the Jim Crow South.
Trump did not attend the funeral for the U.S. representative from Georgia, and instead, he suggested that the November general election be delayed. First of all, Trump does not possess the constitutional power to delay the election, and the U.S. constitutional mandates regarding the beginning of the congressional term and beginning of the new presidential term would make such a delay impossible, even if Congress were to pass the necessary legislation. Trump seems to have reached a point where he will do or say anything he can to overcome his recent lagging in the polls.
In the midst of a pandemic that has taken the lives of over 150,000 Americans, it seemed Trump is also distracting from the failures of his administration in terms of combating the COVID-19 outbreak, which has seen a resurgence in many states with no vaccine, herd immunity, or clinical therapy in sight as of yet. Trump continues, in his usual fashion, to advance the idea that voting by mail will lead to a fraudulent U.S. presidential election, yet the reality is that voter fraud is extremely rare. It has become par for the course for this president to advance theories or state things that simply are not based on any credible evidence, and his denouncement of mail-in votes are no exception.
In terms of trying to see right through Trump’s motivation behind wanting to end voter fraud, it is equivalent to seeing through a lace curtain, and thus his real denouncement of mail-in votes is that it will ultimately aid the Democratic Party. During the “first wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump threatened to withhold federal aid from the state of Michigan over mail-in ballots, and Trump did say that aid to fund more voting by mail would result in a situation where “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
However, Trump continues to put forward the notion that somehow, mail-in ballots will undermine the November election and it will be ripe with fraud. It is true that there could be some delay in knowing the outcome of the election on Super Tuesday, but the idea that the election will be fraudulent is absolutely ludicrous.
In the final analysis, mail-in ballots have become a necessity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to establish a safe election that has nothing to do with the potential for voter fraud, but rather the increasing use of mail-in ballots has everything to do with keeping Americans safe. And if Trump is so anti-mail-in ballot, he certainly had no problem casting a mail-in ballot for himself during the 2016 Florida GOP primary.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
