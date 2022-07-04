COLUMN: Trump's list of insults is running thin

It seems as if reality might be breaking through all the cognitive dissonance and other coping mechanisms of Trump loyalists.
Even after a constant barrage of scandals, controversies, embarrassments, lies, and incidents of inappropriate behavior, it took the testimony of a woman in her mid-20s, providing credible testimony that the president of the United States was, at a minimum, indifferent to an impending attack on the U.S. Capitol, to begin to consider the possibility that, maybe, Donald Trump might not be a good person.
In response, the former president performed all his old hits. Predictably, his first song was, "I Don't Know This Person." He followed up with a rendition of, "They Were Bad at Their Job." Then came the crowd-pleaser, "They're Just Mad Because I'm Not Their Friend Anymore." And since he wouldn't put on a show without his backup vocalists, he had Sean Hannity and the B Flats singing along with him.
The audience just doesn't seem as into it as they used to be, though. I think Trump senses this. He knows there is an up-and-comer who is closing in on him. He used to be in a Trump cover band. Then he became one of Trump's opening acts. But now, Darth Santis has his own hit singles getting airtime. like, "Disney Is Evil" and "Math Books Are Out to Kill Us."
It won't help Trump to have stories circulating about him trying to lead the mob that ultimately stormed the Capitol building, or that he may have been involved in a physical altercation with a member of his own Secret Service detail when trying to do so. If things get much worse, he may have to ask someone what a thesaurus is, tell someone to get him one, and then have someone show him how to use it, so he can come up with another word for a random Democrat into his nickname-generating machine.
Since the words "nasty," "tricky," "weak," "crazy," "slow," and "sleepy" have already been used, he will have to work hard to come up with something original. My money is on "Evil Lynne" for Lynne Cheney. He won't realize until someone tells him he's currently mad at Liz Cheney, not Lynne, and that "Evil Lynne" is already the name of a He-Man character. After he is told, he'll file the name away so it can be used to offer up a timely insult to the Cheney family shortly after Dick's funeral, and then pat himself on the back for working ahead.
Once the Jan. 6 committee hearings resume, I'm sure there will be further revelations that can be ignored by those who are still having difficulty confronting the reality that Donald Trump has done some very bad things. Or, as has become a recurring theme, maybe they'll listen to Tucker Carlson when he tries to convince them that rejecting the results of a fair election to remain in power isn't that big of a deal. If all else fails, they can do a search on YouTube to help them find a video in which an "expert" explains, in front of a cheap greenscreen and from the comfort of his own garage, how the 2020 election was stolen.
But to anyone paying attention - and, really, everyone should be - the committee is building quite a case against Donald Trump. It remains to be seen whether that will matter legally. But it is becoming clear that it matters a great deal politically, and there are fewer people willing to throw Trump a life preserver. I bet Darth Santis is willing to throw him an anvil, though.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
