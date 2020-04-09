President Donald Trump had been saying, inaccurately, for days that the public health system was up and ready to give access to diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for everyone who needed them, and even said the tests were "beautiful" for all in need.
But what did the government's top infection expert tell lawmakers? He told them the testing system is a failure, and so Trump's boasts about "preparedness" became even less tenable. Trump said President Barack Obama made changes that only complicated the situation, and called that administration's response to the 2009 H1N1(swine flu) a disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing being done to remedy the testing situation.
That is all simply not true. What really happened, as opposed to Trump's "alternate reality" version, was the CDC sounded the alarm in 2009, a public health emergency was declared, and the CDC began releasing anti-flu drugs to help hospitals prepare. Trump didn't declare a state of emergency until seven weeks after the announcement of the first confirmed U.S. case of COVID-19. Testing was not even the No. 1 concern during the H1N1 outbreak, but finding the vaccine was.
The H1N1 popped up in April, which was too late to come up with a new vaccine that was already being prepared for the fall flu season. They did switch strains, but it took months to grow the virus from eggs and extract it to make a second vaccine. Thus, Trump's accusation that Obama introduced further complications appears to refer to a false point he has made before.
This deflecting by Trump has become par for the course when it comes down to the president's defending actions his administration has taken, and then there is the cognitive dissonance in terms of what Trump tells America from the Oval Office versus his sarcastic "arena rally" persona. I wonder how many Americans felt reassured by Trump’s coronavirus speech that took place in early March – and this was when Trump was not playing the “arena rally Trump” role, with only the camera crew and equipment as his live audience.
The human death toll figures Trump rattles off almost callously – regarding 100,000-200,000 as an acceptable death rate as a result of what some might call “draconian” control measures – is equivalent to Trump’s callous remarks at a rally in Missoula, Montana. Lest we forget, Trump did back Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor attack on a Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs. And on the 2016 campaign trail, that same type of callousness was evident when Trump spoke about an incident wherein a Black Lives Matter activist had been attacked at a rally.
Trump’s optimism, at times, combines a sense of looking forward with high hopes, yet that Trumpian optimism seems at best short-sighted as well as callous. This is, after all, a president who spoke of 100,000-200,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then used a “brighter side” type of logic that made me recall one of my favorite movies, “Dr. Strangeglove” (1964), in which General Buck Turgidson (George C. Scott) tells U.S. President Merkin Muffley (Peter Sellers): “Mr. President, we are rapidly approaching a moment of truth both for ourselves as human beings and for the life of our nation. Now, truth is not always a pleasant thing. But it is necessary now to make a choice, to choose between two admittedly regrettable, but nevertheless distinguishable, postwar environments: one where you got 20 million people killed, and the other where you got 150 million people killed."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
