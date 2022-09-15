COLUMN: Trump's reactions are damaging him

Donald Trump's reaction to the release of the affidavit is not helping his futile attempts at self-preservation.
First of all, Trump's complaint about the heavily redacted aspect of the affidavit is not even sustainable. The redactions were necessary to protect civilian witnesses, law enforcement personnel, and the integrity of the investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice has cited concerns about those witnesses's safety and privacy are not "just hypothetical."
Trump says,"We have a working relationship with law enforcement," which isn't true, because the FBI had been using less invasive procedures to acquire the documents. But Trump kept refusing to hand over the classified materials following the National Archives retrieval of the 15 boxes of documents well before the Aug. 8 search warrant.
Trump has said he gave the feds much, but when a suspected criminal talks about turning over only some of what he stole, I really don't think that is very solid in terms of any legitimate defense. Trump has touted how Judge Bruce Reinhart should have never allowed the "break-in" into his Mar-A-Lago home. It is simply ludicrous for Trump to make such a statement. It was not even a raid, but rather a legitimate search warrant with enough probable cause for a federal judge to sign off on it.
The bottom line is, the FBI demonstrated probable cause, obtained a court-approved search warrant, and coordinated with the Secret Service in advance. Trump's lawyer was present during the search. Trump has posed the question of why Reinhart did not recuse himself. Trump's lawyers never even questioned this. Is this the statement of someone who seems confident he's done nothing wrong? Doesn't add up does it?
Trump said there was nothing pertaining to nuclear weapons in the seized documents. Well, for one thing, the affidavit is full of redactions, so there just might be papers that contain nuclear secrets.
One of the federal statutes cited in the warrant involve the criminal aspect of altering government documents in order to obstruct. We now know there are handwritten notes by Trump included among the seized documents. Contemporaneous reflections on intelligence received during his term is one thing, but the attempt to obstruct justice is another.
In terms of unauthorized locations at Mar-A-Lago, where Trump stored boxes of classified documents, remember the FBI specifically identified various locations around the Florida resort, which means the Bureau obtained information about these areas by way of human witnesses and electronic surveillance.
In two letters from Trump's legal team, they begged the NARA not to give the FBI access to the documents prior to the subpoena back in the spring. Then Trump's lawyer attests all of the documents had been returned. Obviously, Trump's lawyer is trying to convey to the FBI that a president has absolute authority to declassify documents. Is the FBI using the Trump legal team's argument to highlight someone else's knowledge or willfulness?
The affidavit notes that about three weeks prior, Trump adviser Kash Patel characterized reports that NARA had recovered classified documents as "misleading" because Trump had already declassified those documents. But the FBI cited that in the affidavit as why it was of the utmost urgency to go in with the search warrant to retrieve the documents in question.
I don't think the FBI nor the DOJ is accepting Patel's post hoc arguments about "declassification," because whether the documents were declassified or not is irrelevant.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
