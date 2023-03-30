COLUMN: Trump's repeated lies cannot contradict facts

Republicans - Donald Trump included, and his legal teams - are more outraged and angered because it is "unprecedented" to indict a former president, rather than being outraged, frightened, and angered by a former president who ordered, instigated, incited, and/or was involved with unprecedented illegal concerning activities in the first place.
The GOP concerns are seriously misplaced. You've got Mike Pence talking about how history will hold Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as being more willing to aid special counsel Jack Smith's probe into the attempted overturn of the 2020 election. Yet the former vice president has also said, "I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States, at a time when there's a crime wave in New York City."
Pence is bashing the impending indictment as a radical leftist political attack on the former president, with the Manhattan DA as the ringleader for the Democratic Party's "witch hunt." The claim that legal action against Trump for the same illegal activities former Trump lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen was convicted of as "political retaliation" is red meat for the conservative base. The indictment of Trump would be a litmus test for those on the far right regarding the unbound fealty to the former president, who is gearing up to run for a second term in the White House.
In an era of many within the ranks of the GOP, we are continuing to witness the sway that Trump holds among his most vehement followers. And there is that accompanying appeasement that many Republican lawmakers continue to exercise in terms of their own political self-preservation. After all, Rep. Jim Jordan has been investigating the "weaponization" of federal law enforcement against political adversaries, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy demanding a probe, as to whether federal funding was used to pursue an inquiry into Trump's hush money payments to secure political gain.
Remember that out of the numerous charges Cohen faced in 2018, one of the charges was one count of making an excessive campaign contribution at the request of then-candidate Trump for the "principal purpose of influencing the election."
What Cohen did was commit a campaign finance violation, and it was a campaign finance charge that not only led to the imprisonment of Cohen. But the campaign finance charge for which Cohen was convicted of was an action Cohen took because Trump directed Cohen to make hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
It was, after all, the blind loyalty of Cohen that prompted him to engage in a cover up of Trump's extramarital activities. Trump certainly did not want any media leaks of sordid details about his affair with Daniels that would swing voters to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
Ultimately, Cohen may or may not be a viable candidate for the Profiles in Courage Award for his going public about what really transpired against the backdrop of the former president's tirades about "witch hunts" or branding his former attorney a liar. Cohen was convicted of a plethora of federal crimes, including tax evasion and lying to a financial institution.
It was Daniel's attorney, Michael Avenatti, who declared nearly five years ago that "Michael Cohen was sentenced today. Donald Trump is next." While Republican candidates like Gov. Ron DeSantis question the legitimacy of the Manhattan DA's investigation into the former president by claiming that DA Alvin Bragg is a "Soros-funded lawyer," the bottom line is that Trump's repeated lies cannot contradict the facts.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.