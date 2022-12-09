COLUMN: Trust your gut this holiday season

The holidays are coming up, and I'm not one of those people who celebrate and decorate in a huge way. I wish I was, but I'm just not.
However, while sitting here trying desperately to think of something to talk about with all of you, my virtual friends, my mind kept going back to how much has changed this year, and some of the largest lessons I've learned that I hope you all can learn from as well.
The first lesson is to trust your gut. This year, I stepped into a new role as the public programs and engagement manager for ahha. The job was hard, and rewarding, and I worked with a wonderful group of dedicated professionals I am proud to call friends. However, in my gut, I knew it wasn't the right place for me, and that what I was seeing and the feeling that my professional opinion was not valued shouldn't be ignored.
So I didn't ignore it for once. I trusted that gut feeling and left. It hurts that people who poured themselves into the organization for a lot longer than I did, are in a bad situation, but I am glad I recognized what was not meant for me and left.
Lesson two: Sometimes it's not nostalgia, some things are just as good as you remember. I am not a native Oklahoman. I was born and mostly raised in Wichita, Kansas. I went home over the summer, and although I was there to say goodbye to a childhood friend, the city is still home to me. While things have obviously changed over time, it's still familiar. I still enjoyed the spots I frequented as a kid, my friends and I were able to catch up like we'd just seen each other yesterday. I was able to see my friend before her passing, and to let her know I loved her, and to share my memories of her with her family and loved ones. I know people say you can't go back home, but this summer, I did. While it was bittersweet, and the sweet was just as good as I remembered it.
Lesson three: You get what you give, in surprising ways. I am not impressed with myself. What I mean by this is, I don't think anything I do is really noteworthy, because I am just being myself. In every job, in every aspect I give as much of myself as I can, and try to be kind and welcoming because it is what I'd want. It makes things easier for everyone when you can have an open conversation or share joy and even stress with others.
When I wanted to return to Northeastern State University to work, I was worried a lot of people wouldn't be as glad to see me. I worried they'd think I'd abandoned them, and here I come waltzing back in. It wasn't like that at all. I was welcomed back with the same happiness and excitement I felt in seeing my colleagues and students. The surprising part was people had left things I'd set up the same as they'd been previously. Seeing the work that I put in was respect I'd given to others and their efforts were returned to me when I felt like I didn't really deserve it was unexpected and wonderful.
I hope this holiday season you'll trust your gut. You'll see something that moves you, and you'll just go for it. You'll check out that show, leave that bad situation, or make an offer to someone. I hope you revisit something and find it's just as great as you remembered it being. I hope you find your efforts and respect are returned to you in ways you didn't expect but need. hope as this holiday season comes at us faster than I thought it would, and you find space to take a leap into something wonderful.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
