Controversial Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently lost her reelection bid to lead the nation's third largest city.
Unlike the recent elections locally, this one was fairly contentious. Democrats dominate the city and its politics, so what would normally be position points between parties during an election are battled internally.
Chicago's crime rate is atrocious, albeit not the worst for a U.S. city its size, but it played a major factor in the race. The city's two biggest unions - the police and teachers' unions - did not support Lightfoot in the race, but instead went with two of her opponents.
After losing and not even making the top two for a runoff, Lightfoot, like so many others in the world today, did not accept personal responsibility that she failed the city and its residents on important issues, like crime, education, security, and more. Instead, she blamed the fact she lost on bigoted voters, who refused to elect her because she was a black, lesbian woman.
That's strange, considering it was basically the same group of voters that elected her in the first place. The issue wasn't race, gender identity, or sexual preference. Instead, Lightfoot couldn't accept the responsibility that she failed miserably as the city's leader.
That idea isn't new in politics, the corporate world, or for individual life in general. Elected officials, executives, and individuals become masters at passing the blame. President Carter blamed Nixon and Ford, Reagan blamed Carter, Clinton blamed Reagan and Bush, Bush Jr. blamed Clinton and Gore, Obama blamed Bush Jr., Trump blamed Obama, and Biden blames Trump. The list will go forward.
In fact, passing blame goes all the way back to the start, when in Christianity Cain blamed Able, and Adam and Eve blamed Lucifer. Throughout history humans have blamed others for problems.
A lack of personal responsibility has spilled over into our society, as well. Protests are nothing new, but they need to not be lawless riots and if individuals do break the law, consequences need to be swift and severe. Those who broke the law during the Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioting should be held accountable for the injuries, threats, and property damage they caused. Same holds true with those who breached the U.S. Capitol building in protest of the last presidential election on Jan. 6. Regardless if they were legitimate protesters, federal agents, or operatives of a particular political party, the rules should be the same for all.
Many individuals seem to have the mistaken idea they can get away with lies, assaults, threats, destruction, and more without consequences. Several years ago, Sen. Harry Reid lied to reporters about Mitt Romney's taxes without repercussions.
I had the opportunity to visit with a campaign manager of the winner of a very contentious race that caused divisions even within families and friendships several years ago. The manager laughingly told the story of two blatant lies he told about the opponent, which eventually swung the race to the winner. The person said without the lies that race would have been lost big. It was too bad the candidate could not win on their own merits, but had to resort to lying to the voters in order to win the election and gain the power they so coveted.
Individuals who lie about false charges for any reason, especially for political gain, and create threats, riots, harm, and destruction need to be held accountable. Otherwise the world will continue to spiral even more out of control.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
