Isn’t it funny how sometimes we just keep doing the same thing, expecting a different outcome every time?
When it comes to arresting people for some misdemeanor-type offenses, this turns into an ugly reality. When people get picked up for being intoxicated in public – which is exactly what we want our police force to do – they will go to jail for a few days, they’re assessed fines and fees, and they get released into the community. A short time later, they’re intoxicated in public. The cycle continues. They can’t pay the fines and fees. A bench warrant is issued. Now they get arrested for owing money even if they aren’t intoxicated in public this time.
I think we’re pretty much in agreement there has to be a different way to encourage a change in behavior and compliance. Multiple incarcerations and staggering debt don’t seem to work well for the individual or the community. To the equation, let’s add the costs to the community. Every night spent in jail costs our taxpayers. Collection efforts for the fines and fees, officer time spent on repeat misdemeanor offenses, public defenders in court, long court dockets – there’s a real expense here.
I got to attend the Tulsa Special Services docket last week. This is a joint effort between the City of Tulsa Municipal Court, Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, and other service providers. It allows individuals affected by mental illness, substance use, and homelessness who have committed low-level municipal offenses to be paired with a case manager in lieu of serving jail time and the usual fines and fees associated with their offenses. After successful completion of the program, the participant often has charges dismissed and/or fines, fees and court costs suspended, and when appropriate, court records expunged.
To participate an individual has to agree to three simple rules. They must attend court once a month for six months. They agree to behave, with no violations of any laws during the six months. And they have to communicate, staying in touch with their service provider, attending required meetings and appointments. This essentially puts the individual into counseling and recovery services rather than jail.
If the participant “graduates” at the end of six months, fines and penalties are waived and when possible, charges are expunged. The individual has a fresh start and has progressed a long way toward a different lifestyle. This isn’t a revolving door. Individuals have to be recommended to the docket and they don’t get multiple chances at the program.
In two years in Tulsa, it kept participants from spending over 9,000 nights in jail and saved the city over $700,000 in jail costs. It also connected 59 percent of the participants with mental health services and counseling, 35 percent with transportation, food and housing, 26 percent got assistance with getting a valid ID, and 19 percent found employment.
Not everything Tulsa does will work in Tahlequah, but I sure do want to explore the potential this may have to change the current cycle.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.