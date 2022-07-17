COLUMN: Tulsa School Board walkout was childish

Just because you work with and for children does not mean you have to behave like a child. Apparently, three board members for Tulsa Public Schools did not get the memo.
These three board members walked out, leaving the meeting unable to go forward, and putting critical educational funding in jeopardy. One might point out it is not like the State of Oklahoma is known for valuing the education of its children, anyway, ranking 47th in the nation in quality of K-12 education.
While I'm glad that Thursday evening, many of the agenda items were finally passed, it should not have even occurred. Board members walking out of the initial meeting - after voting to not even hear many of the items, and bringing the meeting into a standstill - was a foolish and childish move with school starting imminently.
Oklahoma has been my home for over 25 years. My children were born here, and I am raising them here. As a member of this community and state, I want to see all children receive a quality education. I want to know that public schools will be at minimum funded, and that the school board members are keeping the kids' and families' best interests in mind.
While the three board members who walked out earlier this week claim this was the case, I find it hard to believe, when they voted to not even hear some of the items. Their votes and actions put funding for Tulsa schools in jeopardy. Those are not the actions of people who are adult enough to put their feelings aside and move forward for the best interests of the children. If they believe funds have been misappropriated, it's possible to make sure the school year moves forward and an audit occurs. These things are not mutually exclusive.
While they returned to a meeting Thursday to vote on and participate in the meeting, this should not have been necessary. I'm glad that 14 items were voted on and things are moving forward. I hope the three board members reflect on their actions, the reactions of the people they represent, and make the appropriate apologies to the people and children they were toying with.
I hope they remember one of my favorite sayings from the late, great Prince: "Act your age, not your shoe size."
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
