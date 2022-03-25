COLUMN: 'Turning Red' has many 'turning red'; let's learn from it

The new Disney Pixar film "Turning Red" seems to have a lot of people turning red at the mention of menstruation. This new film does justice to what it was – and frankly, still is – like for young people hitting puberty, and growing up and even away from some of their closest loved ones.
The film tackles a lot of tough coming-of-age issues with humor and relatability. When did that boy go from being gross to – dare we say it, cute? Maybe we didn’t all turn into red pandas, but large teenage feelings are very real. So is the parental panic that happens to some when a child hits the menstruation milestone.
Witnessing a portrayal of this normal process in film, with no shame or stigma, is liberating.
While women and girls have been featured and even animated in film for ages, menstruation is rarely brought up, and when it is, they bring it up briefly, at best. To witness a girl experience the embarrassment of having a parental talk about the girl’s body is powerful. While some see this as too much body talk, it can also be used as a gateway to conversation.
There are many misconceptions about periods. Some include thinking it can turn on and off like a tap, that it can be "held in" until someone makes it to a restroom, or even that everyone’s period happens at the same time. These misconceptions are not limited to children and teens; there are adults who also labor under these misconceptions because we fail to address this process as a society.
"Turning Red" in a three minute-ish span offers a gateway to a larger conversation about changes teenagers experience. This topic isn’t only important for women but for men, nonbinary and trans folks as well. The more information we have, the better we can learn and support one another.
Rather than getting upset over an animated mother mistaking her daughter's transformation into a massive red panda for her period, perhaps get upset that the silence around menstruation leads to "period poverty."
This issue means there are people who can’t access period products due to price and availability. Can you imagine not being able to access the supplies you need to care for yourself?
Perhaps instead of turning red at the thought of menstruation, we should turn red at the thought that we have people who can’t access basic personal care items. Kudos to "Turning Red" for showing what it’s like to be a teenage girl in its fully complex, funny, heart-wrenching glory.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
