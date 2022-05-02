COLUMN: Twitter is free to fly; where will it go?

When news broke that the anticipated buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk happened, the rights of free speech became a political hot potato, which is surprising since one of the founding principles of America was the right to free speech.
Conservatives cheered with the prospect of once again having this supposedly unyielding right on one of the world’s largest and most influential media platforms. For several years, those who lean right have felt their views and opinions have been slowed or cut out completely by Twitter leadership and employees, limiting their right to free speech.
Liberals have sharply criticized the move, saying social platforms were forced to impose strict rules when they became overrun by disinformation and hate speech.
To set matters straight, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution outlines what it means pretty clearly. It states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
A big question with the tech firms has to do with if a for-profit public company, run by a board of directors on behalf of shareholders, falls under the same rules as a government entity. The Constitution states that Congress shall make no law. However, can a company that serves more as a worldwide community bulletin board limit what can and cannot be placed on its platform?
Media entities have certain protections, and they must follow certain rules. For example, opinion shows on broadcast networks are not legally bound to present both sides of an issue, which is obvious because they don’t. However, these are opinion shows, even if they are often disguised as news programs. Real news outlets, such as the Daily Press, do have to operate under certain rules and regulations, both legally and ethically.
When I taught a class to high school-aged students, I used to write a quote I said was made by Abraham Lincoln on the board, which said, “Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet.” Obviously, Abe never said that. My point was to impress upon the students to do their own research and not simply believe something just because you read it on the Internet or saw it in a meme on a social media platform.
In reference to Twitter specifically, it has been comical how many of those who clamored for restrictions and lockouts of hard-core conservatives are now crying about the fear they will be the ones shutout from making their thoughts and opinions known. As my grandmother used to say, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. It appears the geese on both sides always want different rules for their gander counterparts.
I’ve always viewed my social media pages as my “home in cyberspace” and have felt like I should be able to say whatever I want on my own pages. Not one person is forced to read what I say or follow me, and I have an absolute right to state my opinion. However, we also must remember that while we always have the right to say what we want, we do not have the right to be immune from any consequences, either good or bad, from the things we say.
Now that the Twitter bird is free from its cage, it will be interesting to see how far it flies.
Randy Gibson is owner and CEO of RDG Communications Group and President of Maloy PR.
