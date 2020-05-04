The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in ways that were unimaginable just a few a weeks ago. Tragically, it has also had the ultimate effect on over 70,000 Americans’ lives by ending them.
Even if belatedly – and in some cases, half-heartedly – we adapted and adjusted to the new reality foisted on us by a virus, those adaptations have been a topic of discussion in the news at least as much as the medical and epidemiological aspects of the crisis. Eventually, the conversations and news coverage will begin to be dominated by changes the pandemic has brought to the world and will examine just how durable those changes will be.
Because those changes are pervading almost every facet of American life, it can be overwhelming to list them all, much less consider their ramifications. But these columns are politically oriented. This helps bring a focus to them, although the situation having occurred in a presidential election year makes the list of potential topics in that supposedly limited arena daunting as well. However, two of those politically oriented issues are becoming relatively urgent.
First is State Question 802, concerning the expansion of Medicaid in Oklahoma under the Affordable Care Act, which was passed at the federal level over a decade ago. Oklahoma is one of the few states to have rejected the expansion of the program, for reasons that have been interpreted as everything from petty to doctrinaire. Whatever the reasons, it is time our state moved beyond them and participates in the expansion so that approximately 250,000 more Oklahomans will be able to receive health care and so our hospitals, particularly our rural ones, receive the benefits the expansion would provide. Those hospitals were already struggling, with many having already closed around the state. The pandemic has created additional strain. It is becoming painfully obvious the need for Oklahoma to accept the federal resources that will result in healthier population and more robust health care system. I strongly urge people to vote "yes" on S.Q. 802 on June 30.
That leads to the second issue of how we will be able to vote in the state of Oklahoma in the upcoming elections. Oklahoma is fortunate to have a system in place that will help us avoid the debacle that recently took place in Wisconsin, where people had to stand in long lines, in chilly weather, during a pandemic, just to cast a ballot in their state’s primary. Wisconsin voters were often faced with a choice between incurring significant risks to their health and participating in the democratic process. We do have more options in the Sooner state. But there are also still hurdles that could easily be eliminated so voting can take place fairly, and with minimized risk to public and individual health.
First among them is a temporary suspension of the requirement for absentee ballots to be notarized. Instead, a signed affidavit could be substituted. It would serve the same purpose of the notarization, but reduce the hassle and complications involved with submitting a ballot by mail. There is a non-partisan effort to bring that change into effect, but it is being resisted by those claiming it will lead to fraud in the election process. Election integrity would not be undermined by a suspension of the notarization requirement, especially a temporary one. In fact, there is an argument to be made that the integrity of our election process is better protected by not requiring a notary to be involved in voting during such unusual times. Contact your legislators and urge them to support the change.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
