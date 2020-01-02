The American political system is based on the two-party concept, and the third-party presidential candidates are at a disadvantage, yet the “spoiler effect” of drawing votes away from a major party candidate can be the result of a third-party hat in the ring.
1992 U.S. presidential candidate Ross Perot captured 19 percent of the popular vote in a three-way contest, and Bill Clinton emerged as victor with 43 percent of the popular vote. Perot went down in history as a famous spoiler right up there with the likes of Ralph Nader, Jill Stein, and Gary Johnson.
There have been times in the history of our two-party system in which third-party candidate platforms have been adopted by the winning candidate of the two major parties. The 1892 Populist Party candidate, James B. Weaver, pushed the free coinage of silver, as well as inflationary monetary policy, to ease the plight of the farmers. The Democratic Party embraced some of the planks on Weaver’s platform, and thus the direct election of U.S. senators, a graduated income tax, and a monetary policy that was not tied to the gold standard all eventually became national policy.
In 1968, George Wallace ran on his own American Independent Party ticket, and his campaign of vilifying African Americans and the antiwar movement had enough appeal that enabled Wallace to capture nearly 10 million votes. Wallace’s presidential candidate obituary would be written by 1976, as Wallace’s ideology would be eclipsed due to national racial tension declining somewhat, and the war in Southeast Asia was no longer a blip on the political radar. Wallace, however, did win another term as governor of Alabama in 1982 with the support of a coalition of African Americans, organized labor, and those looking to reform education.
Of course, if a presidential candidate is wealthy enough, it is not difficult to appear on the ballot in every state in the union, and wage a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to cause a swing in the election. Lest we forget, the two-party system was set up in such a way that really has the effect of excluding a third-party candidate’s participation. And the two-party system in America is one that can lead to a destabilizing situation in terms of a “distortion” of the voters’ selection between the two major party candidates.
I have used the spoiler effect in its pejorative sense, and the fact that extremely wealthy candidates’ electoral participation can have the effect of “spoiling” a general election could point to the necessity of some type of electoral reform. In the final analysis, the American two-party system was established with the constitutional Electoral College that really does accommodate only the two major parties.
Is our two-party system perhaps buckling under the strain of third-party individual plutocrats? And if so, the Electoral College designed by the framers could be modified in such a way that could dilute the effect of third-party candidates in terms of spoiler scenarios – which was one of the reasons cited by the late, former President George H.W. Bush that did result in his 1992 loss to Clinton.
If Perot’s 19 percent of the popular vote siphoned enough votes away from Bush to help give Clinton a victory, the winning candidate’s bar could be raised higher in terms of new rules, which could state that the winning candidate must win a majority, as opposed to a plurality, to ensure victory. Our two-party system is vulnerable to idiosyncratic preferences for a billionaire candidate whose reasons for running could be for self-promotion.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.